Rajasthani cuisine never fails to tantalise our taste buds. With its wide range of curries, pickles, and traditional sweets, we simply can't get enough. And one of the best ways to savour these delicacies all at once is by indulging in a mouth-watering thali. Recently, actress Malaika Arora was spotted enjoying a traditional Rajasthani thali, leaving us craving for some too. If you follow her on Instagram, you'd know that she doesn't miss a chance to keep her fans updated with her foodie diaries, and this time was no exception.

Malaika Arora shared a picture of a delicious Rajasthani thali on Instagram that is sure to make you crave some Rajasthani food right now! The thali includes kadhi, raita, sabzi, dal baati, churma, rice, roti, and what appears to be a paneer dish. We can also spot papad and ghevar on her plate. "Undoubtedly the best Rajasthani thali I have eaten. So authentic. Love. Thank you @theanantudaipur," Malaika captioned the story. Check it out here:

Doesn't it look delicious? If Malaika Arora's Instagram story has left you craving authentic Rajasthani food, we've got you covered. Here is a list of our best Rajasthani recipes, from laal maas and mirchi vada to dal baati. You can find them all here! So why wait? Get cooking and whip up these mouth-watering dishes at home. Click here for the recipes.

Malaika Arora's love for food is well-known by now. While she enjoys trying new cuisines, she finds comfort in simple homemade or traditional Indian food, and her Instagram is proof of that. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her Sunday breakfast, which included a bowl of delicious poha that looked absolutely appetising. You can read all about it here.





As Malaika keeps sharing her foodie indulgences, we can't wait to see what culinary delights she savours next. What's your take on it? Let us know in the comments below!