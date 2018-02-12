High Blood Pressure? 5 Healthy, Delicious Snacks That You Can Enjoy Guilt-Free

High BP is where the force of the blood against the walls is too high
Uncontrolled high blood pressure may lead to poor heart health
Excess consumption of salt, lack of exercise could trigger high BP
High blood pressure or Hypertension is fast emerging to be one of the biggest health concerns globally. High blood pressure is a condition where the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. This blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels increases the workload of heart, the stress of which may also result in a stroke. The normal range of blood pressure is 120/90. If one's blood pressure readings are consistently 140 over 90, or higher, over a number of weeks, he/she is said to have high blood pressure.
According to experts, uncontrolled high blood pressure may lead to reasons which could result in a heart attack, it may also weaken your brain's blood vessels, making them narrow. Formation of blood clots, blocked blood flow in the brain is also some of the scathing consequences of high blood pressure. Excess consumption of salt, lack of exercise, an unhealthy diet and genetic predisposition have been identified as factors that lead to high blood pressure. Other factors that increase the odds are: cigarette smoking, binge drinking, obesity and stress. If your blood pressure has been in the higher range for long duration of time, it is always advisable to seek medical help. Good news is that there is a lot that you can do on the home front to help manage blood pressure better. A lot of them revolve around your diet. Eating less salt, avoiding processed or trans fats can prove to be very effective in the long run.
According to Macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Loading up on foods rich in potassium and magnesium is very essential for those dealing with high blood pressure. Dates, prunes, bananas, pomegranate, walnuts, healthy fats, pumpkin seeds and coconut flesh are good options to snack into."
The bite-sized nibbles are an instant energy boost, and the best news for your soaring blood pressure levels. Made with the goodness of dates, cashew nuts and coconut, this nutritious snack is sure to impress.
Dates are a must in every High blood pressure diet
Ditch refined grains and switch to whole grains today for best heart health. Whole grains are loaded in fibre which helps keep blood pressure in check. It is time to keep the fattening and cholesterol-laden potato chips at bay and choose healthier alternatives, and these whole grain crackers are just that. Roll out a fresh whole grain dough and bake these amazingly crispy and healthy treats. Team them with a zesty dip and enjoy.
Whole grain flour is the best bet for High blood pressure patients
The creamy and flavourful soup is a treat for the soul. The crimson red soup gets its beautiful hue from beetroot. Beetroot is known to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. The nutritious soup is easy to prepare and is ready in less than 10 minutes.
So load up on these snacks and keep your blood pressure levels in check. In addition to eating well, adequate sleep and exercise are also important to maintain healthy blood pressure levels.