Winter-Special: 7 Delicious Gobi Recipes That Will Make You Fall For The Vegetable Yet Again

You must give these lip-smacking gobi recipes a try

Highlights Cauliflower is a popular vegetable during winters.

It is crunchy, yummy and versatile to the core.

We bring you some interesting gobi recipes to add variety to your meal.

We love indulging in the fresh, crunchy and delicious winter vegetables. Don't we? Green peas, carrots, beans, spinach and more - our vegetable baskets these days are loaded with all the seasonal produces. They are healthy, wholesome and can be used to whip up several amazing recipes in no time. Another vegetable that holds a special place in our heart is cauliflower (or as we call it Gobi in Hindi). It won't be an exaggeration to say that every Indian has an undeniable attachment with this beautiful white-coloured floret. The very thought of gobi paratha, gobi pakoda and gobi Manchurian is enough to make us slurp!





Alongside the mind-blowing taste and texture, cauliflower is also accredited for its multiple health benefiting properties. It is a treasure trove of fibre, sulforaphane, vitamin B, C, K and more. Read on.





Winter-Special: Health Benefits of Gobi (Cauliflower):

Enriched with vitamin C and anti-inflammatory properties, cauliflower is known to boost immunity and protect us from free radical damages.





Gobi is loaded with fibre that keeps you full for long and revs up metabolism. These factors further lead to weight loss.

Cauliflower is a good source of choline- a vitamin known to be responsible for memory and brain development. Hence, including this winter veggie in your diet may help promote brain health.

Loaded with vitamins B, C, K, this vegetable is touted to manage cholesterol level and improve blood flow in our body.

Also Read: Healthy Diet Tips: How To Pickle The Nutritious Cauliflower (Recipe Video Inside)





Cauliflower is one seasonal vegetable loaded with minerals and vitamins





Ways To Include Gobi (Cauliflower) In Our Daily Diet:

Cauliflower is versatile to the core and can be prepared in multiple ways. It holds a constant place in everyone's diet during the winter in form of aloo gobi and gobi paratha. But the same old recipes can be boring at times. Hence, we found some delicious cauliflower dishes that can take your love for the vegetable one step ahead. Let's find out!





7 Lip-Smacking Gobi Recipes For You:

Methi Palak Gobi

Winter is just not complete without methi, palak and gobi. We found a recipe that brings all the three winter special vegetables together to give you the flavour of the season. Click here the recipe.





Bharwan Gobi

We all love bharwan karela, bharwan baigan etc. But have you ever tried bharwan gobi? Deep fried cauliflower floret, stuffed with cheese and khoya and coated with besan, this dish spells indulgence. Click here for recipe





Chilli Gobi

A vegetarian alternative for chilli chicken, this dish is perfect to spice up your meal. All you need to do is toss the gobi with spices and serve. It takes just 30 minutes to prepare this delish. Click here for recipe.





Gobi 65

Another vegetarian alternative for a popular chicken dish, gobi 65 is every spice lover's dream-come-true. It is crunchy, flavourful and a hit among people across ages. Click here for recipe.





Gobhi Mussallam

For ones looking to serve something exotic and extravagant on your dinner table, this dish is a quick and easy option to go for. It is basically a whole cauliflower dunked in thick and spicy gravy that includes onion, ginger, garlic and a pool of spices. Click here for recipe.





Also Read: Make This Low-Carb, Low-Cal Chicken Biryani With Cauliflower Rice For A Healthy Diet





Gobi is versatile and you can whip up various recipes with it





Tandoori Gobhi

Who doesn't like relishing some hot tandoori item in a chilly winter evening?! Keeping this in mind, we bring a tandoori gobi recipe that can be a yummy addition to your barbecue parties. Click here for recipe.





Gobhi Shalgam ka Achar

Paratha and achar go hand-in-hand. Achar is one traditional side dish that completes a meal. Here we bring a winter special achar recipe that includes the goodness of cauliflower, turnip, carrot, garlic and more. Click here for recipe.





Promoted

Try these recipes this winter and let us know how you like it. Also, do not forget to share your favourite gobi recipes with us.













