High-Protein Breakfast: Here's Why This Spinach And Mushroom Pancake Is Ideal For Dieters

Eating a hearty and filling breakfast everyday may change your life. Many studies have claimed that breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. It fuels you after a break of eight to ten hours, it helps kick-start your metabolism and preps you up for the day. Skipping breakfast might prove detrimental to your weight loss plans. If you are hungry throughout the morning, you are most likely to munch into anything fat, greasy and calorie-laden that comes your way for lunch.





One of the best strategies for weight loss is to tuck into something protein-rich early in the day. Protein helps induce satiety as it takes a while to digest. Since you feel full, you would refrain from eating heavy things, thus preventing calorie-overload and consequent weight gain. Protein helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, which checks your cravings.





There are many ways in which you can make your breakfast protein-rich by consuming both animal and plant-based protein sources. Now, many people rely on supplements and fortified products for their protein needs, but you would be surprised to know that there are so many ingredients in your kitchen that may help you whip up a healthy protein-rich breakfast. This spinach pancake recipe is a fine example of how you can make your breakfast not only full of flavours but also enriched with nutrition.

Here are some of the high-protein ingredients used in the spinach pancake:

1. Milk: Milk and other dairy products tend to be very high in protein. Milk is also enriched with calcium, vitamin D, protein, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, vitamin B12.





2. Yogurt: Being a dairy product, yogurt too has some trace amount of protein. Additionally, yogurt may do wonders for your gut health as it is a good probiotic.





3. Eggs: Eggs are said to be the best source of bio-available protein. Which means, that it is easy for our body to assimilate the protein found in eggs. Eggs are also rich sources of selenium, zinc, iron, vitamin D, B6, B12.





4. Hung Curd: Hung curd is curd minus the watery whey. It contains about twice the amount of protein compared to regular curd. It is also low in fat.





5. Whole Wheat Flour: Whole wheat flour or atta is a good source of protein too. Besides protein, whole wheat flour is a very good source of fibre. Fibre makes you feel full for a longer spell since it takes the longest to digest.







The pancakes are also packed with the goodness of mushrooms, olive oil, spring onions and parsley. This breakfast is ideal for a Sunday brunch, where you are looking to make something filling but do not want to compromise on health.









