High-Protein Dal: How To Make Healthy Sprouted Lobia Chaat For Breakfast (Recipe Inside)

Spouted lobia are said to be good for heart health

Highlights Lobia, also known as chawalie, is one of the most nutritional dried beans

Lobia is packed with protein and is low in fat and calorie-content

Sprouting increases the nutritional value of the grains

Breakfast, literally meaning 'breaking the fast', is touted as the most important meal of the day; hence, a wholesome meal, packed with nutrients, is always suggested to kick-start the day. However, a lavish spread on table is an impossible affair for most of us due to the morning-rush. Thus people majorly opt for healthy on-the-go meals for breakfast. A healthy breakfast may aid a good metabolism, which helps losing weight. On that note, experts always suggest a high-protein, low-calorie and low-fat breakfast meal for the people who are on the run to shed those extra kilos.





Keeping that in mind, here we bring you an easy protein-rich recipe that can be prepared in no time. It is sprouted lobia chaat. Lobia, also known as chawalie and rongi, is one of the most nutritional dried beans. It is packed with protein and is low in fat and calorie-content, making lobia a perfect food to start the day with. Add on to lobia's nutritional value, is the process of sprouting. Sprouting is often dubbed as a healthier way to consume grains; it increases the nutritional value of the grains. Hence, sprouting enhances lobia's health benefits.





Benefits Of Sprouted Lobia:

Sprouting leads to growth of high amount of living enzymes in a grain, which aid digestion and metabolism. Sprouted lobia may boost blood circulation, which stimulate hair growth and better skin-health. Spouted lobia are said to be good for heart health and keep cholesterol level under check.





Sprouted lobia may boost blood circulation

Here's The Recipe For Protein-Rich Sprouted Lobia Chaat:

Ingredients:

Sprouted lobia: 1 cup





Cucumber- 1/4th cup (julienne)





Onion- 3-4 tablespoons (finely chopped)





Fresh coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon (chopped)





Tomato- 2-3 tablespoons (deseeded and chopped)





Over-night soaked peanuts: half cup (deskinned)





Green chilli- 2 (chopped)





Lemon juice- 2 tablespoon (you can add more as per taste)





Black salt- as per taste





Chaat masala- as per taste





Roasted jeera powder- 1.5 teaspoon





Method:

Step 1. Take lobia, peanuts, cucumber, onion, green chilli and tomato in a bowl.





Step 2. Add black salt, chaat masala, jeera powder, lemon juice and mix well till the lobia and peanuts are well coated.





Step 3. Garnish with coriander and serve.





Variation:

You can make a protein-rich chaat for your parties with the same recipe; just replace soaked peanuts with the roasted ones and top the mixture with sev to add crunch.

You can also add some boiled and chopped aloos or hard boiled and chopped eggs to the dish to make it more filling.

You can also eat sprouted lobia chaat (take the lime wedge separately) to curb your weird-time hunger pangs. Like this, you can avoid consuming junk food throughout the day, leading to a healthy lifestyle. Try this recipe and let us know your feedback in the comment section below.







