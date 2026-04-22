Uttapam is a popular South Indian dish that is soft, light, and full of flavour. Traditionally, it is made using a fermented batter of rice and urad dal and is served with chutney or sambar. Because it is nutritious and easy to digest, Uttapam is often enjoyed for breakfast. Over time, many healthy versions have emerged, including Sooji Uttapam, Oats Uttapam, and Soy Uttapam. One such wholesome variation is Dal Palak Uttapam, which combines lentils and spinach to make a filling and nutritious meal.

Why Dal Palak Uttapam Is Perfect for Children

Children need a balanced diet, but many are reluctant to eat lentils and green vegetables. Dal Palak Uttapam solves this problem by combining nutrition with taste. Lentils provide good-quality protein, while spinach adds iron and essential vitamins. The addition of paneer further boosts the nutritional value. You can also mix in finely chopped vegetables like tomatoes, onions, carrots, and capsicum for added goodness. Since it cooks quickly, this Uttapam is ideal for breakfast or for packing in a child's lunchbox.





Also Read: Indian Snack Recipe: How To Make Delish Bread Uttapam At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

How To Make High-Protein Dal Palak Uttapam

Ingredients

Yellow moong dal - 1 cup (soaked)

Spinach leaves - 1/2 cup (blanched)

Curd - 2 tablespoons

Green chillies - 2

Ginger - 1/2 inch piece

Salt - to taste

For stuffing:

Paneer - 1/2 cup (crumbled)

Carrot - 2 tablespoons (grated)

Onion - 2 tablespoons (finely chopped)

Tomato - 2 tablespoons (finely chopped)

Also Read: Soya Poha, Soya Uttapam And Other High Protein Soya Breakfast Recipes

Step-by-Step Method

Prepare the Batter

Add soaked moong dal, green chillies, ginger, curd, and blanched spinach to a blender. Blend into a smooth batter. For extra softness, a pinch of fruit salt (Eno) can be added, though this is optional.

Enhance the Flavour

Mix a pinch of asafoetida, a little red chilli powder, and coriander powder into the batter. If making this for children, keep the spices mild.

Make the Uttapam

Heat a greased pan and spread a ladleful of batter. Top it with paneer, onions, tomatoes, and vegetables. Cover and cook on low to medium heat until golden on both sides.

Serve

Serve hot with chutney. This Uttapam makes a tasty and healthy option for kids' tiffin boxes.





So, the next time you need a quick and nutritious meal for your child, try this Dal Palak Uttapam.