High Protein Diet: 6 Things To Add to Your Own Vegetarian Protein Bowl 

The trend of bowl meals has become a rage in the world of health and nutrition. They are easy to tuck into, loaded and oh-so-yummy. If you follow food pages on Instagram, you must have come across big and vibrant Buddha bowls. Buddha bowls can be whatever you want them to be. You can make them rich and wholesome with grains, seeds, veggies, pickles and enticing dressings. While you can always go to your favourite cafe; or restaurant and order in your bowl full of joy, making protein bowls is a fairly easy feat. If you are on a protein-rich diet, you can treat yourself with a sumptuous protein bowl for yourself too. How exotic or simple you want it to be is entirely upto you. Protein is an essential macro-nutrient, crucial for muscle building. They also help keep you full. This feeling of fullness prevents you from noshing into anything fattening or sweet soon after you are done with your meal. If you eat in controlled portions, you are much likely to lose weight easily.





Here Are 6 Things You Can Add To Your Own Vegetarian Protein Bowl

1. Boiled Chickpea Curry





Do not underestimate your regular chole curry as it could be an excellent source of plant-based protein. It is a good idea to keep the curry mellow and comforting. Make sure you do not make it too greasy either.





High Protein Diet: Do not underestimate your regular chole curry





2. Brown Rice





Brown rice as compared to white rice is much higher on fibre as it happens to be a whole grain. Fibre takes a while to digest. Since it stays in your system for a while, you do not feel the need to binge an unfair amount of food.





High Protein Diet: Brown rice as compared to white rice is much higher on fibre

3. Rajma falafel





Rajma lovers, raise your hands! You would be glad to know that your very favourite kidney bean is not only an excellent protein source, but also happens to be super versatile in nature. You can use the legume to make delicious falafel/patty/baked tikki. Mix some corn flour, smashed rajma, and spices together and place the wholesome falafel or tikkis on top of your Protein bowl.





High Protein Diet: You can use the legume to make delicious falafel or patty.

4. Tofu Tikkas





Tikkas are touted to be a better option than fried foods as they save you many calories. Tofu tikkas are prepared somewhat the same way as paneer tikkas. Tofu is an incredible source of vegan protein. Make sure you use fresh tofu.





Tikkas are touted to be a better option than fried foods as they save you many calories.

5. Pickled beetroot and carrot





You can also place some pickled beetroot and carrots in your protein bowl for that extra crunch and flavour. To make the pickle, cut thin slices of the veggies and dip them in different jars with vinegar and salt. Let it rest for a few days and enjoy them with your meal. It is absolutely fine if you do not want the pickled versions of these veggies, carrots and beetroot taste divine even when they are added raw.





High Protein Diet: You can also place some pickled beetroot and carrots in your protein bowl

6. Mint-yogurt chutney





Pudine ki chutney is an Indian summer staple we cannot do without. You can make the chutney at home with a dash of fresh pudina leaves blended with garlic, coriander, lemon, ginger, salt and yogurt. Slather it accordingly on top of your protein bowl.





High Protein Diet: Pudine ki chutney is an Indian summer staple we cannot do without







If you want, you can also throw in some caramelised onions and pan-fried peas to your bowl. Enjoy your dish warm and fresh.









