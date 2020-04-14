Meat Fans, You Have To Try These 3 Paneer-Based Versions Of Your Favourite Dishes

Paneer or cottage cheese is an incredible source of protein

In India, no vegetarian spread is deemed complete without paneer; the cheese variant is so popular here that it has been used to give many meaty favourites a vegetarian twist. You must have butter paneer - a spin on butter chicken - or paneer momos which were supposedly introduced to cater to the large number of vegetarian clientele up north. To cut the long story short, paneer is incredibly versatile and thus always a preferred option among both dieters and non-dieters. Why dieters, you ask? Because, paneer or cottage cheese is an incredible source of protein. It is also replete with many other nutrients.





Benefits of paneer:





Good source of protein, which helps build muscle and cut room for fat. It also helps keep you full for a longer time and prevents the urge to binge, which further prevents unnecessary weight gain.

Paneer is a good source of calcium, which helps build strong muscles and teeth.

It is also low in carbohydrates and fats.

We have three recipes with paneer that could give your meaty counterparts a run for its money!





Think steaks and you instantly envision all things meat, and you are not wrong. Steaks are usually the juiciest parts of meat that is often relished with the side of mashed potatoes and greens. But since there has been an overwhelming rise in number of vegetarians around the world, people all over the world are experimenting with alternatives for meat. This paneer steak with tomato-alo jhol recipe is an ideal dinner option for those who are seeking flavour, but do not want a very heavy fare. A cube of paneer shallow-fried and served with a soothing tomato-based gravy. The gravy is made with a medley of hot and mellow spices that are incredible for your throat, digestion and general well-being.

This vegetarian kebab is a melt-in-mouth experience you would not want to miss. Sure, kebabs are mostly made with minced meat, but this vegetarian take is nothing short of a show-stealer.





Indo-Chinese dishes are a hit with everyone and chilli chicken is most likely one of the most popular Indo-Chinese dish, but you should still try this lip-smacking chilli paneer dry. A hit among both kids and adult alike, this appetiser is best enjoyed piping hot.











Try making this unique recipes at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







