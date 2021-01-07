Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Soya Manchurian Without Cornflour And Vinegar

Manchurian is an Asian dish that is renowned for its peppy sauce

Highlights Indo-Chinese dishes are a rage among all age groups

Manchurian is much easier to make than you think

You can also make Manchurian without vinegar and corn flour

Hot, spicy and sizzling Indo-Chinese food is one of our weaknesses. We would be lying if we say we can walk past a Chinese take-out van without thinking about all the great food that we can nosh upon. Noodles, fried rice, manchurian, drumsticks, the list is endless and while it is okay to venture out once in a while, but if you are hit by cravings a bit more than often, you cannot always rely on that dingy eatery to satisfy your cravings, right? You can however try to recreate the same magic at home provided you have the right recipe at your disposal.





Step-By-Step Recipe Of Soya Manchurian:





1. Boil soya chunks until they are soft and spongy. Add a spoonful of salt in the water as well.





2. Strain the water and transfer the chunks in another bowl.





3. Wash the chunks with regular water. And squeeze off the excess water.





4. Now add maida to the chunks, followed by rice flour(optional).





3. Add salt as per taste, followed by some red chilli powder, black pepper powder ginger garlic paste.





6. Next add some curd, it helps in binding and giving your Manchurian an additional crisp.

7. Add oil and mix everything well so that all chunks are mixed well. Marinate for 5 minutes.





8. Heat some oil in a pan. Fry the soya chunks on medium high flame. Fry until golden and crisp.





9.For the Manchurian sauce, heat some oil in a pan.





10. Add chopped garlic and ginger. Sautee for a while on high flame, then add chillies.





11. Add onions, and sautee for half a minute. Then add the bellpeppers. Toss for half a minute.





12. Next throw in some tomatoes. Sautee for a minute. Cover the lid for 40 seconds.





13. Add some tomato ketchup, some soya sauce or schezwan sauce. Mix well.





14. Red chilli and garlic paste, salt as per taste, sugar go in next. Be mindful if quantities,





15. Add some water and sautee for a minute until sauce thickens.





16. Finally add the soya chunks, and mix. Do not overcook. Transfer it on to a plate garnish with green chillies.





Serve with rice for best experience.





