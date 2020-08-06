High-Protein Diet: This One-Pot Quinoa Meal Strikes The Right Balance Between Taste And Health; Expert Recipe Inside

Quinoa is a powerhouse of protein and iron along with several essential nutrients

Highlights One-pot quinoa meal will add all the essential nutrients to your diet

This recipe includes quinoa, black beans, jalapeno and everything good

Quinoa is a powerhouse of protein and iron

Gone are those days when taste and healthy diet didn't go hand-in-hand. Healthy eating is no more about surviving on salads or boiled food. With more and more people indulging in healthy living, the food trend has also experienced a major change world-wide. Today, you will find ample of recipes around that balances both the health and taste factors in a dish. How, you ask? The most common answer will be, substituting or replacing some ingredients in a recipe with a healthier version of the same.





If you too are looking for one such recipe, then we have a surprise for you! Nutritionist and pilates trainer, Radhika Karle, through an Instagram post, shared a quick and lip-smacking recipe of one-pot quinoa meal that will add all the essential nutrients to your diet on a busy day. This recipe includes quinoa, black beans, jalapeno and everything good.





While sharing the recipe through a post, Radhika wrote alongside, "Quinoa, a powerhouse of protein and iron along with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre coming from all the vegetables packed in this recipe makes it an ideal summertime meal"; adding, "This easy, one-pot meal is the perfect meal for the current busy and hectic work from home days."

So without further ado, let's find out the special one-pot quinoa meal by nutritionist Radhika Karle.





Also Read: Monsoon Diet: 5 Expert Diet Tips To Stay Healthy With Strong Immunity During The Rainy Season











Here's The Recipe For Protein-Rich One-Pot Quinoa Meal (3 Servings):

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil





2 cloves garlic, minced





1 jalapeno





1/3 cup quinoa





1 cup vegetable broth





1/2 cup black beans, cooked, drained and rinsed





1/2 cup tomatoes, chopped





1/2 cup corn kernels





1 tsp red chilli powder





1/2 tsp cumin powder





Salt and black pepper to taste





1 avocado, diced





2 tbsp lime juice





2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander leaves





Method:

Step 1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add garlic and jalapeno, stir frequently





Step 2. Cook till garlic is just light brown.





Step 3. Stir in quinoa, vegetable broth, beans, tomatoes, corn, chilli powder and cumin powder. Mix gently and well.





Step 3. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.





Step 4. Bring it to boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer until quinoa is cooked through - about 20 minutes





Step 5. Allow to cool to room temperature. Stir in lime juice and coriander leaves (cilantro) once cool.





Step 6. Top off with chopped avocado when ready to serve.





Eat healthy, stay happy!







