Spring Quinoa Fruit Salad: A Refreshing Meal To Brighten Up Your Day

Highlights Think of light foods, and salad comes to the mind first

Spring Quinoa Fruit Salad is a medley of summer foods

Quinoa is known as a superfood, abound in proteins and other nutrients







We are long past those days when we would stuff our tummy with fried and heavy foods to keep ourselves warm. This bright, sunny weather demands us to be on our toes and eat foods that don't weigh us down. Think of light foods, and salad comes to the mind first. An appetising bowl of a melange of colours, flavours and aromas is what defines salad perfectly. A perfectly balanced mix of varied nutritive elements from different foods makes a meal of salad an ideal one to brave this balmy weather.











Also Read: 8 Ways To Include Quinoa In Your Daily Diet







Here, we present to you a great idea of yet another tempting salad recipe, which is delicious and equally nutritious. Spring Quinoa Fruit Salad comprises a medley of refreshing foods and summer fruits, making this dish a must-try for this season.







Quinoa is known as a superfood, abound in proteins and all other essential minerals, vitamins and fibre. When combined with fresh fruits like watermelon, mangoes and avocados, it enhances the health-benefitting properties of other ingredients and sits well with their flavours as well. Homemade dressing made from scratch, makes this dish a wholesome and a clean meal, replete with the goodness of summer foods.







YouTuber and Indian food specialist Manjula teaches us how to rustle up this riveting salad in minutes, through her channel - Manjula's Kitchen.





Here's How You Can Make Spring Quinoa Fruit Salad -



















Also Read: Orange Walnut Quinoa With Chickpeas Recipe





This is a quick salad recipe yet you can save more time and cook quinoa in advance. You can also make ahead the dressing if you are really falling short of time. Relish this scrumptious salad this summer and don't forget to share your views on it in the comments section below.







