High Protein Diet: This Rajma Salad Is Vibrant Mix Of All Things Nice And Nutritious

Think kidney beans and we instantly picture a hot plate of rajma chawal in front of us. Rajma chawal spells comfort for scores of Indians across the world. But guess what, that is just one way to have these ever-so versatile beans. The earthy flavour of kidney beans make them an ideal fit for so many things; you can put them on top of tarts, or use them to make kebabs and patties. You can also toss these beans in a fun salad. Rajma beans are also a treasure trove of health benefits.





Rajma Or Kidney Bean Nutrition

Rajma is an excellent plant-based source of protein. According to USDA, a 100-gram serving of raw kidney beans contain 24 grams of protein. The high fibre content of rajma is also something you cannot ignore. Fibre is good for digestion. It also helps facilitate good heart health by keeping cholesterol levels in check. Fibre takes a while to digest, which gives you a feeling of fullness. Moreover, it is crucial for good digestive health, which is a key element in sustainable weight loss. As we know that kidney beans are brimming with plant-based protein, you can easily add them to your weight loss diet. Protein helps induce satiety and keeps you from mindless munching, which in a long run prevents weight gain. Protein also regulates the hunger hormone ghrelin, which helps keep cravings in check. Kidney beans have a low glycaemic index; hence they are ideal for diabetics to consume too.





Smoked Kidney Bean Salad Recipe

ThisSmoked Kidney Bean Salad recipe could prove as an ideal addition to your weight-loss diet. Apart from the goodness of rajma, the delish salad also contains red and yellow bell pepper, spring onions, cottage cheese, green chillies, radish, olive oil, ginger, coriander, cumin seeds and orange zest. It is colourful, flavourful and super easy-to-make too! You can carry it to work; it is ideal for those mid-meal cravings. You can also have this salad on days you are in a mood of light supper. So don your apron, try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it. We'd love to hear some of your delicious salad recipes too!







