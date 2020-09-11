High-Protein Diet: This <i>Moong Dal</i> Sandwich Recipe Is Just What You Need For Your Protein Fix!

Highlights Sandwich is one comfort food that we all swear by

Sandwich has no such hard-and-fast recipe

This moong dal sandwich will provide you with generous amount of protein

If we have to name a universal comfort food, sandwich will surely top the list. It is one such fulfilling dish that almost every one of us swears by! It is quick, easy and can satiate our hunger any time of the day. And the best part is, sandwich has no such hard-and-fast recipe. In fact, it gives you enough room for experimentation. All you need to do is, throw in some filling of your choice between two bread slices and put together a wholesome meal in a blink of an eye. If you look around, you will find the simplest to the most exotic sandwich recipes around the globe. Some are gooey, cheesy and ideal for sinful indulgence, while several other recipes define comfort and nutrition due to the addition of healthy ingredients.





We managed to find one such healthy sandwich recipe that can provide you with a generous amount of protein in your everyday diet. This recipe includes nutrient-rich moong dal as a filling for the sandwich. The protein-packed moong dal sandwich recipe is shared by vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Let's take a look.





Here's The Recipe Video For High-Protein Moong Dal Sandwich:

For the filling of the sandwich, Alpa used ingredients like soaked moong dal, cinnamon, red chilli, cloves, mustard seeds, hing, salt, grated coconut, coriander leaves, green chillies-ginger paste, onion, lemon juice and sugar. The sweetness of sugar helps enhance the flavour of the dish. But, if you want to avoid sugar in your diet, just replace it with some healthier alternative (for instance: honey).





All you have to do is, cook the dal with the spices and mix with grated coconut, coriander leaves, green chillies-ginger paste, onion, lemon juice and sugar. Now add the filling between two bread slices and toast the sandwich with some butter.





And a tasty and wholesome moong dal sandwich is ready to devour! Try it at home and let us know how you like it.







