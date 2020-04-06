Make High-Protein Moong Dal Sprouts Pulao To Make Your Favourite Rice Dish Healthier (Recipe Inside)

Moong dal sprouts are super rich in proteins.

If you love rice, pulao is the best thing you can make with it. There are reams of recipe ideas you can put to use to make different kinds of pulao; although, plain aloo pyaz pulao still remains our favourite. However, as the trend of eating nutrient-rich foods grows exponentially, we want to add more nutrients to our regular meals. Protein is an important macro-nutrient that we all should consume in abundance. It induces a feeling of satiety, provides us ample energy and helps in strengthening our muscles. That's why, all the weight loss diets that we know of, stress on the importance of including proteins. Taking heed to it, we drew up this recipe of pulao that add proteins in the form of moong dal sprouts.





Sprouting or germination is the process of soaking grains or lentils in water and then left to dry out till they sprout (turn into a plant). This process brings out the essential nutrients of the lentil that become easily accessible. For this recipe, high-protein moong dal is sprouted. This pulao is also free of starch as the rice is boiled separately and its water is drained out, washing away all the starch. Even the potatoes that are added to pulao are first boiled in water first, so that its starch is removed.





Recipe of moong dal sprouts pulao -





Ingredients -





1 cup rice





1 cup moong dal sprouts





1 cup boiled potatoes, cubed





1 large onion, sliced





2 medium tomatoes, pureed





Salt to taste,





2 green chillies





1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste





1 teaspoon coriander powder





1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder





1-2 teaspoons garam masala





2 tablespoons ghee





Method -





Step 1 - Make moong dal sprout in advance or buy a readymade pack from the market.





Step 2 - Soak rice for half an hour and boil it. Drain excess water when rice is cooked.





Step 3 - Saute ginger garlic paste in ghee till it begins to change colour. Add onions and green chilies and saute them.





Step 4 - Add tomato puree along with all the spices and salt, and cook till it releases ghee.





Step 5 - Add moong dal sprouts, potatoes and rice. Mix well and cook for around 10 minutes.





Step 6 - Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.





You are free to experiment with this recipe and add other veggies like carrots and peas. Do try this moong dal sprouts pulao to add proteins to your diet.









