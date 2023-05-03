Protein is one of the primary building blocks of the body. We utilise it to repair damaged cells, build muscle and strengthen our fitness and weight loss regime too by keeping us full for longer. Indian diets have been touted to be quite low in protein, especially for vegetarians. This could lead to protein deficiency which could further cause problems and health issues. We could all do with more protein in our diet, which is where this dal soup comes to the rescue! This quick and easy dal soup is rich in protein and is best suited for weeknight dinners.

What Is The Difference Between Dal And Lentil Soup?

Dal and lentil soup is one and the same thing. Dal is the Indian word for lentils, which is why lentil soup can interchangeably be called dal soup. Lentil soup is quite a popular delicacy in Mediterranean and Turkish cuisines and is a great source of protein.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Dal Soup?

As already mentioned, dal soup or lentil soup can be an excellent source of protein for the body. Protein is a critical macronutrient that is essential for our diet. It helps to keep our muscles healthy, repairs damaged cells and is also recommended for weight loss. The more protein you add to the diet, the more you will stay full and avoid food cravings at odd hours.

The best part is that this dal soup is completely healthy as it is made with simple ingredients and minimal oil or butter. So, indulge in this high-protein dal soup for good health!





This delicious soup will fulfill all your cravings.

What Is Dal Soup Made Of?

Dal soup is made up of simple ingredients that are available in the humble Indian kitchen. You can use butter or oil, onion, carrot, spices and boiled lentils to make dal soup.

How To Make Quick Dal Soup | Easy High-Protein Dal Soup Recipe

The video of dal soup was shared on YouTube by popular chef Ananya Banerjee. She explained a quick and easy way of making dal soup at home with simple ingredients.

First, melt butter in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and let it sputter. Once this is done, add chopped onions and let them soften slightly. You don't need to make them turn golden brown. Add one cup of chopped carrots. Once they start to soften, add one cup of masoor dal or red lentils to the same pan. Let this saute for a minute or two. Mix in spices like black pepper, salt, and vegetable stock cube powder. Add water and mix again. You can let this broth cook on low flame or else use a pressure cooker. If you are using the latter, cook till one whistle or till the dal softens. Let the mixture cool and transfer to a mixer-grinder. Puree it and add it back to the same pan. If the consistency is too thick, add some more water to get the desired level of dilution. Garnish with black pepper and butter, and serve with bread on the side!

