This <i>Moong Dal</i> Kiwi Coconut Soup Will Boost Immunity And Aid Weight Loss

Monsoon season brings relief from the sweltering hot summer months. But with this respite, come a range of seasonal diseases and infections. It is important to keep our immunity and health in check during the season change. Vitamin C is one of the primary nutrients in our diet that helps boost immunity naturally. Although the essential nutrient is found in several citrus fruits, Kiwi fruit is one underrated source of the Vitamin. This healthy and delicious soup recipe by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is made with Moong Dal, Kiwi and Coconut cream. It is the perfect way to maintain good immunity and shed some extra kilos while at it.





How Does Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut Soup Boost Immunity And Help In Weight Loss?

Kiwi is one source of Vitamin C which is relatively less known among people. A single 100 gram serving of the fruit is known to fulfil up to 154% of the daily Vitamin C requirement, as per the USDA. The consumption of Vitamin C helps build a healthy immune system and aids the body's fight against diseases. The soup recipe also uses a number of spices such as peppercorns, cloves and turmeric powder which are important ingredients that boost immunity. Further, the use of Moong Dal in this delicious soup gives it a wholesome and satiating taste. The high protein in Moong Dal aids on the quest towards weight loss by keeping hunger pangs at bay for longer.

How To Make Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut Soup | Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut Soup Recipe

The delicious Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut soup recipe is by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. In this recipe, he uses two whole kiwis along with a cup of boiled moong dal. The use of coconut cream in this recipe lends it a certain taste of creamy deliciousness. Begin the recipe by sautéing the whole spices, followed by a medium onion and half carrot. Now, add salt and boiled moong dal to the pan and then add chopped kiwi cubes. After the entire mixture is ready, grind it in a mixer and strain it. Add coconut cream and mix. Your delicious soup is ready!





The Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut soup is comforting, delicious and wholesome to taste. Health and taste come together as one in this delightful recipe, and you will agree with us wholeheartedly when you try it yourself. Tell us how it came out in the comments below!





Click here for the full recipe of the soup.