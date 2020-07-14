High-Protein Diet: This Soyabean Masala Recipe Is All About Guilt-Free Indulgence

Somdatta Saha | Updated: July 14, 2020 13:49 IST
Let's admit it - dieting has never been a bed of roses for the foodies. Craving for all the lip-smacking, decadent and calorific dishes has often made it hard for people to stick to their decision of dieting and eating healthy. But should we actually surrender to these cravings? The answer is NEVER! Instead, we must look for food options, which will help us balance both the taste and health factors in our everyday meal plan. All we need to do is to tweak our favourite recipes by omitting or substituting the high-cal, high-fat and carb-rich ingredients. How, you ask?
We bring this low-carb and protein-rich soyabean masala recipe for you that can be an ideal example for flavoursome yet nutritious meal, both for dieters and non-dieters. This recipe includes just one-and-half teaspoon of vegetable oil and replaces common salt with healthy rock salt. Alongside, the highly nutritious soyabean chunks add to goodness of the whole dish.
Soyabean chunks- Half cup (boiled)
Ginger-Garlic- 2 teaspoons (grated/paste)
Onion- 1 (finely chopped/grated)
Capsicum- 1 (chopped)
Green chilli- 2 (chopped)
Tomato- 1 (chopped)
Turmeric (haldi) powder- half teaspoon
Red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon (optional)
Rock salt- as per taste
Honey- as per taste (optional)
Vegetable oil- 1.5 teaspoon
Vinegar/lime juice- 1-2 teaspoon
Chopped coriander leaves- to garnish
Heat oil in a non-stick kadhai and add onion, ginger and garlic (grated/paste).
Fry till they turn brownish in colour.
Add tomato, turmeric powder, red chilli, salt and sauté till the tomatoes turn soft. Make sure you cook on medium flame to prevent the masala from burning.
Now, add boiled soybean chunks, capsicum, green chilli, salt, honey and vinegar/lime juice and cook everything together. Sprinkle some water when needed.
Cook till the masalas are fried well. Garnish with some coriander leaves.
Serve it hot with a roti, salad and some curd (dahi) for a wholesome meal.
Try this recipe at home and let us know how you like it in the comment section below!
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.