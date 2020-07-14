High-Protein Diet: This Soyabean Masala Recipe Is All About Guilt-Free Indulgence

SEARCH
We bring this low-carb and protein-rich soyabean masala recipe for you that can be an ideal example for flavoursome yet nutritious meal, both for dieters and non-dieters.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 14, 2020 13:49 IST

The Highly nutritious soyabean chunks add to goodness of the whole dish

Highlights
  • This soyabean masala can be ideal for both dieters and non-dieters
  • Highly nutritious soyabean chunks add to goodness of the whole dish
  • Serve it hot with a roti, salad and some curd (dahi) for a wholesome meal

Let's admit it - dieting has never been a bed of roses for the foodies. Craving for all the lip-smacking, decadent and calorific dishes has often made it hard for people to stick to their decision of dieting and eating healthy. But should we actually surrender to these cravings? The answer is NEVER! Instead, we must look for food options, which will help us balance both the taste and health factors in our everyday meal plan. All we need to do is to tweak our favourite recipes by omitting or substituting the high-cal, high-fat and carb-rich ingredients. How, you ask?

We bring this low-carb and protein-rich soyabean masala recipe for you that can be an ideal example for flavoursome yet nutritious meal, both for dieters and non-dieters. This recipe includes just one-and-half teaspoon of vegetable oil and replaces common salt with healthy rock salt. Alongside, the highly nutritious soyabean chunks add to goodness of the whole dish.

Health Benefits Of Soyabean:

  • Soyabean is a treasure-trove of plant-based protein, which is known to accelerate our weight-loss process. As per the USDA, 100 grams soyabean has 36 grams of protein-content.
  • It is a good source of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, which are dubbed to be helpful for lowering cholesterol levels in a body.
  • Soyabean is known to be packed with several essential nutrients like iron, calcium, vitamins, folate and more, which may be beneficial for an overall healthy and fit body.

Here's The Recipe For Diet-Friedly Soyabean Masala:

Ingredients:

Soyabean chunks- Half cup (boiled)

Ginger-Garlic- 2 teaspoons (grated/paste)

Onion- 1 (finely chopped/grated)

Capsicum- 1 (chopped)

Green chilli- 2 (chopped)

Tomato- 1 (chopped)

Turmeric (haldi) powder- half teaspoon

Red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon (optional)

Rock salt- as per taste

Honey- as per taste (optional)

Vegetable oil- 1.5 teaspoon

Vinegar/lime juice- 1-2 teaspoon

Chopped coriander leaves- to garnish

Method:

Heat oil in a non-stick kadhai and add onion, ginger and garlic (grated/paste).

Fry till they turn brownish in colour.

Add tomato, turmeric powder, red chilli, salt and sauté till the tomatoes turn soft. Make sure you cook on medium flame to prevent the masala from burning.

Now, add boiled soybean chunks, capsicum, green chilli, salt, honey and vinegar/lime juice and cook everything together. Sprinkle some water when needed.

Cook till the masalas are fried well. Garnish with some coriander leaves.

Serve it hot with a roti, salad and some curd (dahi) for a wholesome meal.

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you like it in the comment section below!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  SoyabeanProtein RecipesSoy Protein
