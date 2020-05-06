Try This Ghiya Chana Dal And Change Your Opinion About Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Today!

Lauki (or bottle gourd) is also known as ghiya or doodhi

There is so much more to Indian summers apart from sharbats, kulfi, mangoes and a variety of berries; for instance, the season is inundated with gourd vegetables. These vegetables are not only a treasure of health, but are also very cooling in nature and super light on tummy. Vegetables like karela (bitter bourd), tori (ridge gourd), lauki (bottle gourd), tinda (Indian round gourd) are renowned for their distinct flavour, which is often misunderstood by many as 'tasteless'. But in reality, they have been an indispensable part of Indian cuisine and are prepared in a myriad ways. The wide variety of preparations is proof of their popularity.





Lauki (or bottle gourd) is also known as ghiya (or doodhi) in different parts of the country. It is a treasure trove of nutrients. It is diuretic, meaning it helps you shed out excess sodium through urine. This not only helps boost your weight loss, but also helps keep your blood pressure in check. Being low in saturated fat, cholesterol and high in dietary fibre, Vitamin C, riboflavin, zinc, thiamine, iron, magnesium and manganese, makes the vegetable an incredibly healthy addition to one's diet. It keeps your heart-healthy, keeps stress at bay, cools your body. The raw veggie comprises only 15 calories and about 95 percent of the vegetable is just water. Yes you heard us, the gourd vegetable is just water and nutrients.

This ghiya- chana dal recipe is ideal for those who want to sneak more protein to their diet. Chana dal is abound with plant-based protein and a wide gamut of healthy antioxidants, add to it the goodness of ghia and you have a rich, healthy and wholesome fare. Protein helps build muscle and also reduce room for fat accumulation. It fills you up very soon, thereby minimising your chances to binge on anything fattening.





Here's a step-by-step recipe of ghiya-chana dal. It is best paired with piping hot rice. You can also have some roasted papad, chutney and pickle on the side for a scrummy yet comforting feast.

