High-Protein Palak Paneer Bhurji Recipe: An Excellent Side Dish For Curries

Anyone pursuing a healthy lifestyle with healthy diet knows that protein is a very important nutrient that should be consumed in abundance every day. Protein not only gives us energy but also helps with weight loss by keeping our stomach full for a long time. There are certain common foods that we look up to for our protein fix. Cottage cheese (paneer) and spinach (palak) are two of these foods that are healthy and rich in other nutrients too. Besides protein, spinach also brims with immunity-boosting iron. Combining the valuable properties of both the foods, palak paneer bhurji is a simple Indian dish that you must try.





Palak paneer gravy is already popular among all Indians. The dry version takes inspiration from paneer bhurji, which is made with scrambled paneer mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes and spices. Add to this, finely chopped palak and voila, you get a delicious, nutrient-rich side dish that you can pair with dal and curries to complete your Indian meal, or even spread it on bread toasts for breakfast or evening snack.





Here Is Step-By-Step Palak Paneer Bhurji Recipe:

Ingredients:

(Serving - 2)

1 cup grated paneer

1 cup chopped spinach leaves

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato chopped

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp grated or chopped garlic

Half tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

1 green chilli, chopped

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

2 tbsp coriander leaves

Butter or ghee (clarified butter) for cooking





Method -

Step 1 - Heat butter or ghee in a pan, add hing and let it crackle for a minute, then add cumin seeds and wait till they change colour.

Step 2 - Saute onions with ginger, then saute tomatoes with ginger, salt, red chilli powder and coriander powder.

Step 3 - When tomatoes are mushy, add chopped spinach and saute for 5-6 minutes till it is cooked.

Step 4 - Now add grated paneer and garam masala, mix well and turn off the gas.





Don't forget to garnish this yummy bhurji with coriander leaves before serving. The creaminess of grated paneer and freshness of spinach come together to make a stellar combination, we know that already, right?









