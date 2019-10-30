How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Shawarma At Home

This shawarma recipe is ideal for brunch, house parties and lazy evenings.

For the longest time, India has been partial to Chinese cuisine, we love the Asian fare so much that we have given it our own tadka and coined a new term for the cuisine - the Indo-Chinese cuisine. But now, we are opening up to a bevy of foreign delights. Off late, one has seen a surge in popularity of shawarma rolls. The Lebanese snack is essentially a pita bread roll with meat chunks, veggies, mayonnaise, and is served with pickle. You can find shawarma everywhere nowadays, from streets and tuck shops to restaurants. Guess what, with this easy-peasy recipe, you can prepare the vastly popular middle-eastern delight at home.





(Also Read: 6 Interesting Shawarma Places You Must Try In Mumbai)





This chicken shawarma recipe posted on NDTV Food's YouTube channel is ideal for brunch, house parties and lazy evenings. For the recipe, you would need some boneless chicken, pita bread, capsicum, chopped onions and shredded lettuce, and for the marinade, you need vinegar, curd, cardamom powder, allspice powder, salt, and black pepper. For the sauce you require, tahini paste, curd, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, parsley, salt and pepper. The best part about this shawarma is that it is super healthy and easy to prepare. We recommend using chicken breast and thigh since it is so high in protein. Although healthy does not mix with tasty. Step this way!

Here's the recipe video of chicken shawarma, we are sure this recipe will strike a chord with all age groups.





(Also Read: Butter Believe It: 5 Amazing Ways To Give Your Leftover Butter Chicken A Delicious Makeover!)













