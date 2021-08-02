We love finger foods. Don't we? They are easy to eat and make for a perfect starter at any get together. And we also like how versatile the finger foods category is. From chicken to potato and paneer - we can literally make finger foods with anything and everything. Besides, you can go as creative as you want with a finger food recipe. Across the globe you will get a wide variety of finger foods - each mesmerising us with unique taste and texture. Options are many and it is just not possible to try every finger food at one go.





Eggs are loaded with protein and several other nutrients

While exploring finger foods, we recently came across this unique dish called egg fingers. This dish has a unique taste and texture that left a strong impression on our palate. Hence, we thought of sharing the recipe with you. Take a look:





How To Make Egg Fingers | Egg Fingers Recipe:











This dish looks much like fish roll and is crispy from outside soft from within. Now, you must be wondering, how does an egg manage to get the shape and size of a finger! Let us tell you, it is not as tricky as it seems.











You simply whisk the eggs (just as you do for making omelette) and then steam it well. Then slice the eggs into thin strips and coat with corn flour, breadcrumbs and eggs. Finally, deep fry each egg finger until it turns golden and crispy.











Sounds easy, right? Then what are you waiting for? Take out a few eggs from your pantry and get going. Always remember, serve egg fingers hot with some ketchup by the side to make the most of the dish.











Try this recipe today and let us know how you liked it, in the comments section below. Bon Apetit!