Every evening we sit and wonder what we can snack on. We may have different varieties of snacks like samosa, chips, and biscuits handy, but the search is never-ending. Every single time, we find ourselves looking for something new and exciting whenever you sip on that hot cup of adrak wali chai. So, to help you find a solution, we bring a high protein snack that strikes the right balance between health and taste. And the best part is, it is easy to make and comes in our favourite Indo-Chinese flavours. This delectable dish is called Kabuli Chana Chilli.





If you are confused, let us clarify - Kabuli chana chilli is a delicious vegetarian spin to the classic chicken chilli. However, it is easier to make and crispier in texture. The crunchy chana coated in the spicy tantalizing chilli gravy is an enticing snack that you just won't be able to say no to. All you need for this quick snack is soaked Kabuli chana and the regular sauces you use for the Indo-Chinese dishes. For the uninitiated, Kabuli chana is a good source of plant-based protein and it makes a perfect snack for people trying to cut down on calories. So, what are you waiting for? Give this quick Indo-chinese snack a try with the recipe below.

Kabuli chana is a great source of protein and fiber

How To Make Kabuli Chana Chilli l Kabuli Chilli Chana Recipe

Soak chana overnight and cook it for 2 whistles in a pressure cooker. Now in a bowl add corn flour and dry spices to coat the chana before frying it in oil and keep it aside.





In a pan, heat oil, add chopped ginger-garlic, capsicum, onions and let them cook for a while. Now add all the required sauces like soy sauce, ketchup and dry spices. Once everything is mixed well, add the chana, stir it together and take off the heat. Garnish with spring onions and coriander and enjoy hot.





So, the next time you suffer from sudden hunger pangs in the evening, make yourself a bowl of this delicious high protein snack and enjoy. Let us know how you like the recipe in the comments below.



