High-Protein Diet: How To Make Classic Himachali <i>Channa Madra</i> (Chickpea In Yogurt Gravy)

Let's admit it, the on-going Coronavirus pandemic has been hard on every one of us. Although the country is on an 'unlock' spree, we still are being extra cautious about stepping out of our houses. As a result, we are missing out on so many things we used to do before (read: pre-Corona days). From exploring new places to experiencing different cuisines - it seems likes the year 2020 has put a pause to several wishes from our bucket list. But do not worry; we have got something that may help you reminisce those good old days (of travelling and exploring cuisines), while being at home.





We have found a lip-smacking pahadi recipe for you, it's called channa madra. Made with chickpeas, this dish brings out the authentic flavours and the rich aroma of Himachali cuisine.





In this recipe, the boiled kabuli chana is slow-cooked in thick yogurt-based gravy and includes spices like cardamom, cloves, turmeric, cumin and salt. It is traditionally prepared in desi ghee and includes a handful of raisins to bring out the natural sweetness of the dish. Channa madra holds a constant place in the meal spread prepared during Dhaam- Himachal's traditional food festival. It is best enjoyed, when paired with steamed rice or roti. Let's find out the recipe!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Himachali Channa Madra.

Besides being a flavourful delicacy, this dish can also be a healthy addition to your regular meal plan; thanks to the goodness of chickpeas and yogurt! While chickpea is power-packed with protein, fibre, vitamins and several essential nutrients, yogurt is known to be a great source of probiotics for a healthy gut. Alongside, the inclusion of desi ghee may actually do wonders for an overall well-being.





So, wear your chef's hat and prepare channa madra today to treat your family with a healthy and delectable meal. Happy cooking!







