Colocal, Chattarpur Joins The List Of ‘Insta-Worthy Cafes’ Within Days Of Debut: Here’s What We Loved!

The Dhan Mill compound is fast becoming a hotspot for lovers of food, fashion and art. The chic courtyard is mostly famous for Café Dori, but there is so much more in this compound to hold your attention, especially on days where you are just looking to unwind and relax. Colocal, is one of the newest entrants in the Dhan Mill Compound, and it is nothing short of a vision. A quaint café and a chocolate factory rolled into one, Colocal's vintage interiors, tasteful décor and pastel hues make an impression as soon as you step foot in the café. The clever design of the café allows enough sunlight and breathing space both inside and outside, so make sure to get a good bunch of pictures for your Instagram, or regret later. You also do not want to regret reading our recommendations for food, so here goes.





Colocal Cafe at Chattarpur





The café menu, though limited, offers enough variety for those who adore European soul food. We started off with the mushroom bruschetta - we loved the simplicity with a touch of ingenuity. Perfectly done mushrooms and tomatoes, perched atop crispy breads with a hint of balsamic, mushroom bruschettas served as a perfect opening to our review. We then proceeded towards the chicken tacos, you get three of them in one portion, all too loaded and wholesome. The hot and sweet sauces, went very well with chicken chunks, chopped tomatoes, jalepenos and cabbage. Salad lovers would definitely enjoy the burrata salad for its freshness and burst of flavours. Delicate burrata cheese served with rocket leaves, olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red and green cabbage and more, we loved how the greens retained their crunch throughout. Next on our table was the pepperoni pizza, easily one of our favourites from the afternoon. Thin crust, saucy, cheesy and so generous with pepperoni - this pizza is a must try.

L-R: Chicken in Paprika Sauce and Burrata Salad | Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta





Another ‘must-have' here is the Chicken with Paprika sauce. The chicken is served with buttery mashed potatoes, veggie, mushroom and Colocal's special paprika sauce. The sauce is fiery and the smoky undertones are also unmissable, but it never, ever feels ‘too much'. In our opinion, it would be liked by everyone, even by those who cannot fathom a lot of heat.





L-R: Chicken Alfredo and Mushroom Bruschetta | Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta

There is no problem in sticking to safe options like pasta alfredo. The sauce is creamy and the portion size is impressive too. We really wish the basque cheesecake packed a bit more oomph.





L-R: Iced Chocolate Coffee and Basque Cheesecake

Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta





Do try their special chocolate-based drinks made with in-house chocolates. They have over six types of hot chocolates, alone!





Where: Colocal Cafe, The Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Feet Road, Chhatarpur, New Delhi





Cost For Two: INR 1500







