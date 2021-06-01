Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, is an inspiration to millions around the world. The inspiration and admiration for him not only comes because of his cricket but also because of his health and lifestyle. Kohli is among the fittest cricketers and has undoubtedly captured the hearts of many because of his personality. There are many videos of him where he has talked about his strict lifestyle and how healthy eating has helped him improve his performance on the field. Due to his tremendous fan following, just a few months ago, the internet went haywire when the news of Virat Kohli being 'vegan' broke out. But that might not be the case.

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team

(Also Read: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Reveals His Diet Plan In Latest Instagram AMA Session)





In a recent tweet, the captain of the Indian cricket team wrote "I never claimed to be vegan. Always mentioned I'm a vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your veggies (if you want)."

The tweet has nearly 33.1K retweets and comments and questions from many of his fans.





This tweet comes in the light of the recent Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session on Instagram where Virat revealed his diet. He wrote, "lot of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach".

Instagram session answers by Virat Kohli

He also added that he loves eating dosas but only in controlled quantities. In his Instagram session, Virat also said that he eats "Lots Indian food simply cooked and sometimes Chinese too. Almonds, protein bar, fruits."