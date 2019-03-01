Holi 2019: 5 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 

A splash of pink here, a burst of red there and building walls covered in all hues of green; the festival of colours, Holi, is just around the corner and we cannot wait to indulge ourselves in the celebrations already. This year, Holi would be celebrated on 20th March, 2019. Holi is one of the most significant festivals of India, celebrated in various parts of the country in many varied ways. It is also a festival that is traditionally known to bridge gaps between many communities and bring everyone together. Playing with colours, water guns, singing, dancing and endless chatter make Holi one of our most favourite festivals, and like any Indian festival, Holi also comes loaded with its signature delicacies.





Here Are 5 Traditional Holi Delicacies You Have To Try This Time Around, If You Have Not Already:





1. Gujiya





Nothing spells Holi like a plate of decadent gujiyas adorned in silver varq. Fried dough pockets filled with khoya, jaggery, nuts and raisins, gujiyas soaked in sugar syrup, which makes it one of the heaviest sweetmeats on a traditional Holi spread. Nowadays, there are several versions of gujiyas that have hit the market; for instance, chocolate gujiyas, low sugar gujiyas etc. Go take your pick. Better still, make them at home with help of these yummy gujiya recipes.

2. Malpua





According to historians, Malpua is said to be the oldest dessert to have originated in the subcontinent. The pancake like dish is fried in dollops of desi ghee and soaked in sugar syrup. You can also team your malpuas with silky rabdi too for a wholesome experience.





3. Dahi Bhalla





Tangy chaat items are a massive hit in Holi celebrations across North. Cottony bhallas dipped in yogurt and a pool of spices, dahi bhalla is one eclectic treat we are up for anytime of the day. Wouldn't you agree?





4. Thandai





To think Holi is all about greasy dishes is a tad unfair, for it is also an occasion for equally indulgent beverages. Thandai is one Holi staple, which is loved by both children and adults, alike. The milky concoction of nuts and aromatic spices is a treat to the soul. Here, try making one at home with this delicious recipe.





5. Namak Pare





There is something about Holi that makes you want to munch all the time. Now, you cannot pull a plate of papdi chaat or chole bhature each time you feel like noshing, but you can for sure nibble into some ever-so-delectable namak pare each time the cravings kick. Namak pare is a bite-sized, deep-fried snack flavoured with salt, ajwain or spices. Team them with a piping hot cup of chai for a delightful experience.





Here's wishing you all a very happy Holi 2019!









