Holi 2018 Special: 6 Delectable Thandai Recipes

Food plays and intrinsic role in Holi celebrations too. For the longest time, gujiyas and dahi bhalla have dominated the great Holi spread. If there is anything that comes as close in terms of popularity is the thick, creamy and ever-so-delightful Thandai.

Also known as Sardai, thandai is a special beverage, native to India which is prepared extensively during festivals like Holi and Shivratri. The drink is made with the goodness of a mixture of almonds, fennel seeds, magaztari seeds (watermelon kernel), rose petals, pepper, cardamom, saffron, milk and sugar. Thandai could be made in many flavours and is immensely popular in the northern part of the country such as Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Here are some delicious thandai recipes you can make for your Holi party!

1. Homemade Thandai

It is nutty, it is creamy and it is loaded. This thandai recipe is decadence overload. It is made with the divine mixture of almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, watermelon seeds, poppy seeds, green cardamoms, cinnamon and pepper corns boiled in milk. The chilled beverage is an answer to all your cravings.



2. Holi Special Ice Tea Thandai

Fans of Ice-tea raise your hand. This ultimate chilled concoction is one fusion you must try this festive season. Made with the flavourful goodness of Assam tea, almonds, khus khus, fennel seeds and cardamom, this refreshing and fragrant beverage is an instant mood-lifter.



3.Almond Milk Thandai

Amidst all the play, chatter, endless singing and dancing, it is natural for you to need some fuel to make sure the energy levels don't take a dip. This wonderful and refreshing beverage is made with the goodness of almonds, aromatic spices and protein rich seeds.



4. Guava Thandai

This one's for those who are not yet ready to say goodbye to guavas. Try this lush and wholesome guava flavoured thandai loaded with nuts and aromatic spices. There, there we can see you slurping already.



5. Soya Thandai

If you happen to be a vegan, then this one's for you! Here's a fragrant treat that even you can't say no to. Soya milk boiled with the thandai spice-mix of cardamom, fennel seeds and dry fruits is a treat for soul.

6. Thandai Phirni (My Yellow Table)

What happens when a festive dessert meets festive beverage? It gives birth to another culinary marvel just like this thandai phirni. This quick and decadent dessert brings the lush goodness of milk and a nutty charm of almonds, pistachios, cashew nuts and a whole lot of spices.