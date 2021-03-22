Dahi bhalla is one of the top-most choices of snacks for Holi feast. Cool curd-based chaat with crispy dal vadas, seasoned with spices and chutneys, is something we all love to have to welcome the summer and celebrate the festival of colours. Your family and friends will love this street-style Indian snack but you might still be contemplating whether to make it or not because it is a time-consuming recipe. But here we have a quick and easy recipe to make instant dahi bhalla for the Holi festival.

The recipe video posted on YouTube channel ‘Cook With Parul' shows how to make dahi bhalla instant pre-mix, which helps to make dahi bhalla in just 5 minutes.

Here is the step-by-step recipe of instant dahi bhalla:

Step 1 – Take 2/3 cup moong dal and 1/3 cup urad dal. Wash the dal and strain the water.

Step 2 –Place the dals on a clean towel to absorb excessive water and let them dry under a fan.

Step 3 – Roast the dals in a hot pan on medium flame till crispy. Now let the dals cool down and grind to make fine powder. Sieve if required.

Step 4 – Add cumin seeds, salt, hing, crushed black peppercorns. Mix well. Dahi bhalla instant pre-mix is ready.

Step 5 – Now make dahi bhalla. In a bowl, put some pre-mix. Add ginger and green chilli, add some warm water and mix to make batter. Add a dash of baking soda or fruit salt or simply whisk well. Let it set for few minutes.

Step 6 – Now make vadas out of this mixture by deep frying them in hot oil. Then soak the bhallas in water.

Step 7 – Use whisked curd and add a dash of sugar. Make dahi bhalla masala by combining roasted jeera powder, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, black salt, regular salt and chaat masala.

Step 8 – Squeeze the soaked bhallas and toss in a bowl. Pour the seasoned curd. Top with methi chutney (imly and gur chutney), green chutney, dahi bhalla masala and coriander leaves.

Watch the complete recipe video of instant dahi bhalla chaat:

