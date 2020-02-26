Watch: How To Make Instant Dahi Bhalla For Your Holi Party

The festival of colours, Holi is right around the corner, and we are prepping ourselves for all the traditional delicacies that we would be gorging all day. Feasting forms an essential component of any Indian festival and Holi is no different. The moment you think Holi, you are bound to think of a tray full of greasy gujiyas and chaat. Up North, people revel in a gamut of interesting chaat preparations from dahi bhalla and papdi chaat to aloo tikki. If you are hosting a Holi party at your place and are fretting how to put together a great show. We are here to help.





This instant dahi bhalla recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul is the ultimate fix for your chaat cravings. It is a good thing that it is so easy to prepare too. No soaking dal, no grinding them either, these dahi bhallas are super quick to prepare. In fact, you can make the whole dish in a matter of few minutes. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel, 'Cook With Parul'. Spongy bhallas and vadas doused in dahi are slathered over with chutney and a pool of spices. Dahi bhalla is served cold, and garnished with pomegranate seeds. Try making this instant recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. We'd love to hear what you typically prepare for your Holi fare too!

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Holi. Happy feasting!

