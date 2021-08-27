It's Friday again and we are eagerly waiting to embrace the weekend. As soon as the clock strikes 5 in the evening, we wrap up all our work and get set to enjoy the next two days. And no enjoyment seems complete without some good food by the side. This is why we bring you an easy version of the classic dahi bhalla recipe, which you can make at home on a Friday evening. Sounds like a plan, isn't it?

How To Make Dahi Bhalla:

Dahi bhalla is a one popular street food in the Northern part of India. Crispy dal vada dunked in flavourful dahi mix with khatta-meetha chutney drizzled on it - dahi bhalla screams indulgence. And if you explore the street foods of India, you will find dahi bhalla having regional versions across the country. For instance, it is called dahi vade in Marathi, doi bora in Bengali thairu vada in Malayalam and mosaru vade in Kannada.





While the recipe across regions remains almost the same, we see some customisation in the usage of spices as per the palate of the state. Here' we bring you the traditional Punjabi way of making the dish. Let's take a look.





Punjabi-Style Dahi Bhalla Recipe:

To start with soak urad dal in the morning or a night before and keep it for 7-8 hours. Before cooking, drain the water, grind the dal and mix salt, chilli powder, chironji, raisins and hing to it. Mix everything into soft dough and fry small vadas out of it.





Meanwhile, whisk dahi with salt and keep aside. Once the vadas are deep fried, transfer them in water, squeeze and keep in a plate.





Pour curd over the bhalla, sprinkle black salt, cumin powder, chilli powder and pudina chutney. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and boondi and serve.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Dahi Bhalla.

Already slurping? So, what are you waiting for? Make all the preparations and enjoy a perfect Friday evening.





Happy weekend!