There is nothing as refreshing as sitting down with a cup of tea or coffee and a plateful of piping hot snacks at the end of a long day. And, India as a country has abundant options when it comes to street food and snacks that can be made at home with a variety of ingredients, based on availability or preference. Among the plethora of dishes available, kachoris are quite a popular pick in various parts of India. The dish, which traces its origin to the northern parts of the country, is made with a range of stuffings, lentils, flour and several types of spices.





Here is a list of 5 kachori recipes from North India

1. Lachedar Kachori

This recipe can best be described as a riot of flavours. And, what makes this kachori special is that it is made crunchier and crispier with layers. You can stuff it with a range of ingredients such as potatoes, besan, and a bunch of Indian spices. See the recipe here.

2. Moth Kachori

This kachori is a speciality from Delhi. The snack is made with moth beans, tomatoes, onion, and spices. You can pair it with green chutney or tamarind chutney, chopped onion, and some chaat masala on the top. Check the recipe here.

3. Mawa Kachori

The next kachori recipe is straight from the heart of Rajasthan. Not just that, this recipe is sweet and is therefore markedly different from the traditional savoury kachori recipe. Mawa Kachori can be consumed hot or cold, depending on what you prefer. Here's the recipe.





4. Aloo Ki Kachori

No snack can get more North Indian than the aloo ki kachori. This traditional snack brings flour and potato together to make a crackling dish. See the recipe here.

5. Pyaaz Ki Kachori

Another Rajasthani classic, this kachori as the name suggests combines the kachori recipe with the flavour and crunch of onions. Try this recipe for the perfect comfort food in the middle of the day. Check out the recipe here.





No matter what ingredients you have in the kitchen, we bet there is a kachori recipe out there to be made.