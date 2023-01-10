Indian cuisine has a wide range of non-vegetarian delicacies. And if you're a chicken lover, you have all the more reason to love this cuisine. Be it the quintessential chicken biryani, butter chicken, chicken korma or chicken chettinad, all these dishes ooze flavours and spell indulgence in the true sense. But what gives these dishes its impeccable taste are the masalas that are used to make them. While most people resort to ready-made masalas now, nothing can beat the aroma and flavours of a freshly blended masala at home. Don't you agree? Considering this, here we bring you an easy chicken masala recipe that you can make in just 10 minutes.





In India, making masalas at home has been a centuries-old culinary tradition. This homemade chicken masala is made with spices such as curry leaves, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds and peppercorn. They are roasted and then ground to form a fine powder. Make this chicken masala at home to amp up the flavour of your dishes. Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below:

Homemade Chicken Masala Recipe: How To Make Chicken Masala At Home

To make this masala, take a pan and dry roast the curry leaves on low flame or until they turn crispy. Remove from heat and keep aside. Now, dry roast the red chillies for 2-3 minutes. Once done, keep aside.





In the same pan, add fenugreek seeds, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and peppercorns and dry roast them until a nice aroma releases. Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Now, add the roasted masalas to a mixer-grinder and grind well to form a fine powder. Add salt and mix well. Homemade chicken masala is ready!





Try out this masala the next time you make chicken and let us know how it turns out in the comments section below.