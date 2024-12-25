When the winter chill sets in and coughs and sore throats become an unwelcome companion, we often turn to store-bought remedies. But what if you could whip up a natural, chemical-free alternative right at home in just 10 minutes? Chef Neha Deepak Shah recently shared a simple recipe for homemade ginger cough drops on Instagram, and it's a game-changer. With just two natural ingredients, you can create these effective little candies that are not only soothing but also delicious.





How To Make Homemade Cough Drops I Ginger Cough Drop Recipe:

Take:

1 cup Jaggery (unprocessed cane sugar that's rich in minerals)

1/4 cup Ginger Juice (a natural remedy for colds, coughs, and throat irritation)

These two ingredients work together to create a powerful blend. Jaggery acts as the base, providing sweetness while helping to soothe a scratchy throat. Ginger juice, on the other hand, adds its medicinal properties, known for combating inflammation, soothing the throat, and relieving cough symptoms.





The Cooking Process:

Making these cough drops is as easy as it gets. Here's how you do it:





Combine the Ingredients:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, mix the jaggery and ginger juice. Ensure the pan is on low to medium heat to prevent the jaggery from burning.





Cook the Mixture:

Stir the mixture continuously for 10-12 minutes. As the jaggery melts, it will start to bubble and thicken.





Test for Consistency:

The key to perfect cough drops lies in the consistency of the mixture. To test it, drop a small amount of the mixture into a bowl of cold water. If it solidifies immediately and breaks like glass when you try to snap it, it's ready. If it's stretchy or pliable, cook for another minute or two and test again.





Set the Drops:

Once the mixture reaches the right consistency, pour it into a silicone or metal mould. If you don't have a mould, you can use a greased tray and cut it into small pieces once it sets.





Cool and Dust:

Let the cough drops cool completely. To prevent them from sticking together, dust them lightly with cornflour. This step also ensures they stay fresh for longer.





How To Store Ginger Cough Drop:

Transfer the cough drops to an airtight container and store them in a cool, dry place. They'll last for weeks, ready to provide relief whenever needed.





Chef Neha's Special Tip:

Always use silicone or metal moulds to set the cough drops, as they withstand high heat.

Ensure the mixture is at the right consistency before setting; otherwise, the drops may not harden properly.





Why Choose Homemade?





These ginger cough drops are free from processed sugar, artificial flavours, and preservatives. They're an all-natural remedy that could be a healthier alternative to store-bought options. With just jaggery and ginger juice, you can create a soothing remedy that's as good for your throat as it is for your taste buds.

