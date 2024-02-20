Congratulations! It's time for your baby shower. Celebrate this joyous occasion by inviting all your loved ones for an adorable party. The activities in a baby shower can vary as per your family and tradition. There could be some rituals associated with the shower that are followed in your culture. Many people also play fun baby shower-themed games and guests bring cute and useful baby-related gifts for the expecting parents. Many people opt for brunch time for their baby shower so that the expecting mom has ample time to unwind and rest after the party. Along with the adorable decorations and heartwarming pictures from the pregnancy photoshoot, one thing guests always look forward to is a delicious menu. We have created a list of 5 delicious food items that can be perfect for your baby shower party. Take a look:

Here Are 5 Yummy Foods For A Baby Shower Party:

1. Finger Sandwiches

These are the perfect, bite-sized snacks to include in your menu. Offer a variety of sandwich fillings and see your guests go gaga over these soft little treats. Make sure to not include any ingredient from which the mom-to-be might feel nauseated due to the pregnancy. It is your party so let's include the foods that make you happy.

2. Sliders or Mini Burgers

Another fun and cute snack is sliders or mini burgers. A big burger can be too filling so switch it up with these mini burgers that are cute and delicious. Again, you can make it more interesting by choosing different kinds of fillings.

3. Pasta

Pasta is an evergreen option for all kinds of parties. You can set up a live pasta station and guests can get the pasta customised as per their taste and liking. Include cute pasta shapes that complement the adorable vibe of the party.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Shakes and Coolers

Since mommy can't drink, let's make sure no one does at her party. However, that does not mean it is going to be a boring shower. Add a fun and delicious non-alcoholic drinks menu offering a variety of shakes and coolers. Opt for colourful drinks with a unique presentation to win the hearts of your guests.

5. Baby Shower Cake

This is the most important food item for your shower. You can be as creative as you want with the cake. It is not necessary to go for a pink-and-blue cake. You can look for any dreamy and cute cake options and choose the one you like the best. You can also ditch the traditional cake and try the trendy pinata or burn-away cakes.

What other food items do you think are a perfect match for a baby shower party? Share with us in the comments.