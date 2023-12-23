Finally, the Holiday season is here and people across the globe are currently in a festive mode. From decorating the house to organising parties, you are surely busy with all the last-moment preparations. Right? This is why we thought of helping you out a bit. We got you a quick and easy recipe here, which can be ideal to serve as a starter to your guests at the party. It is the cheesy pizza sliders. You read that right. This dish includes the rich flavours of both sliders and pizzas. Sounds delicious? So without further ado, let's take you through the recipe.

Slider Vs. Sandwich: What Is The Difference?

For the ones who are not aware of what a slider is, it is a sandwich-like dish with different types of stuffing inside. Now, you must be wondering why is it not called a sandwich then! So here's the answer for you:





- Slider is an American term for a small sandwich.

- Slider is usually much smaller than a regular-size sandwich.





- Sandwich is made with white, brown, or multi-grain bread, while slider includes bun or ladi pav in the recipe.





- While a sandwich can make for a wholesome meal, a slider is usually enjoyed as an appetizer.





- Slider is also smaller than a burger in size and includes fewer ingredients in the stuffing.





Also Read: Quick And Easy Creamy Egg Sandwich Recipe For Tasty And Healthier Breakfast

Photo Credit: iStock

Holiday-Special Pizza Slider Recipe | How To Make Pizza Slider For Holiday Feast:

This super delicious recipe is shared on social media by Chef Guntas Sethi. "Who doesn't love pizza and sliders? So combining these two makes for a lip-smacking recipe, which I bet you won't be able to stop at one bite," she writes.





To make this dish, you need pizza sauce, basil leaves melted mozzarella cheese, and garlic butter - all stuffed inside a bun and baked to perfection.





All you need to do is, cut the pav from the centre, apply pesto on one side, and top it with cheese, olives, jalapeno, another layer of cheese, and close it. Brush butter on the outer sides of the bun and bake for 20-25 minutes. And you have cheesy pizza sliders ready to be relished. Bon Appetit!

Watch the detailed recipe video for pizza sliders here:

Also Read: Aloo Tikki + Bread = Perfection! Try This Must-Have Sandwich Recipe!





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)