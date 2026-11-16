A Gurugram restaurant was asked to pay Rs 31,000 in compensation after they allegedly refused to remove Rs 401 service charge from a customer's bill.





As per reports, the incident took place on May 16, 2026, when the customer ordered food worth Rs 4,811 but the restaurant had included an additional Rs 401 as service charge. When she asked the staff to take it off the bill, the restaurant allegedly refused.

The woman eventually paid the entire amount and approached the consumer commission over the issue.





The Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has now directed the restaurant to pay her Rs 31,000 in compensation and litigation costs, apart from refunding the service charge.

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What Is A Service Charge And Why Do Restaurants Add It To Bills?

If you have ever checked a restaurant bill and saw a service charge, you may have wondered what exactly you are paying for. For the unversed, the restaurants add this amount as a percentage of the food bill, as a charge for the service that it provided to its customers. It is separate from the price of the dishes you order.





However, it is important to know that service charge is not a government tax. It is also different from Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is applied as per the applicable tax rules.





Even if you tip the waiter, it is a separate payment that customers can choose to leave for the staff.

Photo: Unsplash

Can You Ask A Restaurant To Remove Service Charge From Your Bill?

Yes, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued guidelines on July 4, 2022, making it clear that restaurants and hotels cannot force customers to pay a service charge.





Under the rules, the restaurants and establishments cannot add the charge automatically or by default to the bill. They are also not allowed to collect it under a different name or make it a condition for providing services.





In simple words, if you don't wish to pay the service charge, you can ask the restaurant to remove it. The staff cannot refuse to serve you or even restrict your entry just because you have chosen not to pay it. The guiidelines also state that GST cannot be levied on a service charge added to the bill.





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What Happened At The Gurugram Restaurant?

As per reports, the woman had gone out for dinner with her friends when she noticed the additional charge on the bill. She told the restaurant staff that she did not wish to pay for the service charge and asked them to remove the amount. However, they allegedly insisted on collecting it.





Later, the customer filed a complaint at the consumer court claiming the restaurant had gone against the guidelines on service charges.

The restaurant did not appear before the consumer commission to present its case, even after they were given an opportunity to do so. The commission, therefore, proceeded with the matter ex parte.





The commission found the restaurant guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It held that insisting on the payment despite the woman's objection went against the CCPA guidelines issued on July 4, 2022.





Reportedly, the restaurant has been asked to pay Rs 20,000 for the mental harassment, pain and agony caused to the woman. Also, it must pay Rs 11,000 towards her litigation expenses and return the Rs 401 collected as service charge. This brings the total amount payable to Rs 31,401.