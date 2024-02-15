Indo-Chinese cuisine has gained immense popularity in recent times. It is the perfect example of experimentation and offers the best of desi flavours. From delicious snacks to fried rice, noodles, curries, and more, this cuisine is loved by everyone, and we can't complain. As the weekend is almost here, there's no better time to treat yourself to some delicious Indo-Chinese! It's extremely flavourful and indulgent, and it will make your weekend a lot better. Here's an opportunity where you can relish tasty vegetarian Indo-Chinese curries from Wow! China and also earn rewards. How? All you need to do is use the NDTV Big Bonus App, and you will receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 5% in rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to earn these rewards. Don't worry; linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure, so make the most of your order while earning.

Also Read: Save While You Snack! Enjoy Delicious Patties And Earn Exciting Rewards With NDTV Big Bonus App

Here Are 4 Mouth-Watering Indo-Chinese Veg Curries You Must Try:

1. Veg Manchurian

Manchurian is undoubtedly the most beloved Indo-Chinese vegetable curry. It features fried veggie balls that are cooked in a spicy and tangy sauce. Pair it with vegetable fried rice or hakka noodles to put together a wholesome meal.

2. Exotic Veg In Black Pepper Sauce

Another delectable curry you must try is this exotic vegetable in black pepper sauce. It offers an interesting blend of flavours and is something you must definitely try. You can expect vegetables such as bell peppers, carrots, and baby corn in this curry.

3. Paneer In Schezwan Sauce

If you're a paneer lover, look no further than this paneer in schezwan sauce. Soft pieces of paneer are cooked in spicy schezwan sauce, which gives it a slightly spicy taste. You can enjoy this curry for any occasion, be it dinner or lunch.

4. Exotic Veggie In Schezwan Sauce

If you wish to enjoy a similar schezwan flavour without the paneer, opt for this exotic veggie curry. This tasty curry offers a mix of various vegetables tossed in Chinese schezwan flavours. Once you try it out, you're going to fall in love with it.

Also Read: Enjoy Your Weekend With Schezwan Snacks! Here's How To Save Big With NDTV Big Bonus App





Treat yourself to these vegetarian Indo-Chinese curries from Wow! China and enjoy them with your loved ones. Hurry up and download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to collect up to 5% in rewards and discount coupons while you shop after spending a minimum amount. Once you link your cards to the app, you will increase your vINR balance whenever you use the same cards. The rewards you get with the NDTV Big Bonus are over and above any amount you receive from any credit card or bank rewards program. This vINR balance can be used to shop at any of the brands listed on the app.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.