When the heat refuses to back off and your appetite is stuck in snooze mode, raita is the one thing that always makes sense. It is cold, creamy, and slides perfectly next to a bowl of dal chawal, paratha, or khichdi. While cucumber and boondi usually hog the spotlight, there is another summer raita that deserves your attention—banana raita. Lightly sweet, just tangy enough, and surprisingly filling, this is the recipe that makes bananas more than just a smoothie filler. It is what weekday lunches need, especially when the fan's on full and you still do not want a full meal.





How To Make Banana Raita | Kele Ka Raita Recipe

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana





1 cup chilled thick curd (dahi)





½ tsp roasted jeera powder





A pinch of black salt





A pinch of regular salt





1 tsp freshly grated coconut





½ tsp sugar





A pinch of red chilli powder





4-5 mint leaves





1 tsp ghee





½ tsp mustard seeds





4-5 curry leaves





Steps:





1. Peel the banana and chop it into small cubes.





2. Whisk the curd until smooth and free of lumps.





3. Add roasted jeera, black salt, regular salt, sugar, and red chilli powder. Mix well.





4. Stir in the chopped banana and freshly grated coconut.





5. Heat ghee in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them crackle. Toss in curry leaves and turn off the flame.





6. Pour this tadka over the raita, stir gently, and top with mint leaves. Chill for 10–15 minutes before serving.

Is Banana Raita Good For Digestion?

Yes, it is. Bananas contain soluble fibre that helps your gut do its job more smoothly—less bloating, better bowel movement. Add curd to the mix, and you are also getting a solid dose of probiotics. It is a light, soothing side dish that goes down easily, especially when your stomach needs a little help handling heavy food.

Can You Eat Banana Raita As A Dessert?

Yes, and you probably should. If your sweet tooth kicks in but you do not want to load up on sugar, this raita makes a good swap. The banana brings in natural sweetness, the curd adds a tang, and together they deliver something that tastes indulgent but isn't. Want to skip sugar? A drizzle of honey does the trick. It is not overly sweet, but it hits the spot.

How To Keep Banana Raita From Turning Brown

Bananas oxidise fast, and no one likes grey raita. To avoid that, always add chopped bananas to the curd just before serving. The curd's natural acidity slows browning a little, but it is not a long-term fix. If you are prepping ahead, toss the banana pieces in a few drops of lemon juice. It helps keep them looking fresh. Still, your best bet is to make and serve this raita fresh, right when you want to eat it.





Banana raita is quick, no-fuss, and does more than just cool you down. It adds something new to your everyday meals, and your gut will probably thank you later.