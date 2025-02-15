Copper cookware has been a staple in Indian kitchens for generations. It is elegant, rustic, and adds a traditional touch to any culinary space. Thanks to its excellent heat conductivity, it is also a favourite for cooking. But over time, even the most beautiful copper pots and pans lose their shine. Replacing them is not always budget-friendly, but there are ways to bring back their original lustre. While plenty of cleaning hacks exist, one surprising ingredient can restore your copperware effortlessly—beer! Yes, it is not a fancy cleaner or an expensive solution, but something you probably already have in your fridge. Here is how you can use it.





Photo: iStock



Why Is Beer Ideal For Cleaning Copper Cookware?

Believe it or not, beer is not just for happy hours and weekend get-togethers. It works wonders on copper cookware, thanks to its acidity. The fermentation process gives beer just the right level of acidity to cut through the dullness and grime that builds up over time. The carbonation and mild alcohol content also help remove stubborn stains without being too harsh. So, the next time you pour yourself a glass, remember that beer is not just for your happy highs—it can also bring back the shine to your copper utensils.

How To Use Beer To Clean Your Copper Utensils

Cleaning copper cookware with beer is simple. Here is what you need:





• A can or bottle of beer





• A soft sponge





• Warm water





• Dish soap

Step 1: Pour the Beer

Pour a generous amount of beer directly onto the copper surface, ensuring that the entire area is covered, especially spots with visible stains.

Step 2: Let It Sit

Allow the beer to sit for 5-10 minutes. This gives the mild acids time to break down the stains and grime.

Photo: iStock

Step 3: Gently Scrub

Using a soft sponge, gently scrub in circular motions. You will start to see the stains fade, revealing the shiny copper surface. Avoid using abrasive scrubs, as copper can scratch easily.

Step 4: Rinse and Dry

Once the stains are gone, rinse the cookware with warm water and a bit of dish soap to remove any remaining beer. Dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent water spots.





