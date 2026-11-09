Diwali is one festival that means exchanging boxes of assorted mithai with our friends and family. The best part is that these festive treats can be enjoyed over several days. But have you ever wondered how long these sweets actually stay fresh?





While some of these mithais are best eaten on the day they are bought, others can be stored for a few days or even longer. Honestly, the shelf life depends on the ingredients used and how the sweets are stored. If you are someone who has got several boxes of Diwali mithai at home, here's a quick guide to help you out.





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Here's How Long You Can Store Different Diwali Sweets

1. Kalakand: Consume On The Same Day

Kalakand is a moist, milk-based sweet that has a particularly short shelf life. According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), kalakand and its flavoured varieties, including rose and chocolate kalakand, should be consumed on the same day of manufacture. It is best not to keep these sweets around for too long, especially during warmer weather.

2. Rasgulla And Rasmalai: Up To 2 Days

Popular Bengali sweets such as rasgulla, rasmalai, rajbhog, cham cham and sandesh have a short shelf life because of their milk-based ingredients and moisture content. FSSAI recommends keeping these sweets refrigerated at 1-4°C and consuming them within two days of manufacture. Store them in a clean, covered container and avoid leaving them out for extended periods.

3. Peda And Milk Cake: Up To 4 Days

Khoya-based sweets such as Mathura peda, milk cake, plain barfi, milk barfi and pista barfi fall into FSSAI's four-day shelf-life category. The same applies to several varieties of ladoo, including boondi ladoo and coconut ladoo. Keep these sweets properly covered and follow the storage instructions given by the sweet shop. Their shelf life can vary depending on the preparation.

4. Kaju Katli And Dry Fruit Ladoo: Up To 7 Days

Sweets made with ghee and dry fruits generally have a longer shelf life than fresh milk-based varieties. FSSAI lists kaju katli, dry fruit ladoo, badam barfi, anjeer rolls, ghewar and balushahi among sweets that can be consumed within seven days of manufacture. Store them in an airtight container in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and moisture.

5. Besan Ladoo And Atta Ladoo: Around 15 Days

Some traditional dry sweets can last considerably longer. The shelf life of some ladoos can be for 15 days. For other sweets like chana ladoo, chana barfi, sohan halwa, etc, it can be 30 days. These sweets generally have less moisture than fresh milk-based mithai, but should still be stored in clean, airtight containers to protect their texture and freshness.





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How To Make Sure You Are Eating Diwali Mithai The Right Way

Check the date: For packaged sweets, always follow the manufacturing date and best-before or use-by date on the label. For loose sweets, ask the shop about the best-before date.

Store them separately: Avoid keeping moist milk-based sweets in the same container as dry sweets such as chikki or gajak.

Use airtight containers: This helps protect sweets from moisture, contamination and strong odours.

Don't just depend only on appearance: If a sweet develops an unusual smell, texture or visible mould, discard it.

Remember that these are indicative shelf-life categories, not a guarantee that every sweet will stay fresh for the stated period. The recipe, hygiene during preparation, packaging and storage conditions all matter. When in doubt, it's best to follow the sweet maker's instructions and choose freshness over extending the shelf life.