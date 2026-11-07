Diwali is incomplete without indulging in delicious traditional sweets, and Mysore Pak is a festive favourite. Ahead of Diwali, model and TV host Padma Lakshmi shared an easy Mysore Pak recipe that you can recreate at home. “We are going to make a South Indian sweet called Mysore Pak. This is the way I was taught to make it in India in my family home. This is the way we have made it for five decades in Chennai,” she shared.

Let's take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients

- 2 cups water

- 2 cups sugar

- Besan (gram flour)

- Ghee

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Method of Preparation

Padma Lakshmi started by dissolving 2 cups of sugar in 2 cups of water in a pan. She stirred gently until the sugar fully dissolved. The liquid was brought to a gentle boil until the syrup reached a “one-string” consistency.

After that, she took the pan off the heat and quickly added besan flour. She mixed everything vigorously to avoid lumps. The mixture was then put back on medium-low heat and ghee was added to it gradually while stirring continuously. The Top Chef host kept stirring for about 15 minutes until the mixture became a solid, cohesive blob and pulled away from the sides of the pan.

While the mixture was still hot, Padma Lakshmi poured it into a greased baking tin and smoothed the mixture. She let it set slightly before cutting into diamond shapes. “Now I know some of you are like, 'We cut it in rectangles, not diamonds.' "Cut it the way you want it. I like mine more crumbly and hard. I don't like mine when they're soft or like fudge. I know a lot of people eat it that way,” she shared.

Once it cooled down, Padma Lakshmi flipped the tin onto a board and separated the pieces, and that is how you too can make Mysore Pak at home.

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