While motivation and dedication are important facets of embarking on a weight loss journey, many people give up on their attempts after feeling confused by too many options and a lack of clarity. When it comes to processed food, it is best to minimize or eliminate all calorie-dense foods from your diet. However, changing your homemade food to promote weight loss can be tricky. When it comes to roti, there can be many healthy options to choose from - wheat, ragi, jowar, or multigrain. Which one is the best for weight loss? In a recent Instagram video, Nutritionist Ruchita Batra shares details on which flour is ideal for your health goals and what works best for weight loss.

Here Are 4 Different Types of Rotis and Their Nutritional Details:

1. Atta Roti (Wheat):

Calories: Around 70-80 calories per roti.

Around 70-80 calories per roti. Strengths: Widely available, contains a good amount of dietary fibre, B vitamins, and minerals.

Widely available, contains a good amount of dietary fibre, B vitamins, and minerals. Suitable For: Those looking for an easily accessible, nutrient-dense option.

2. Ragi Roti (Finger Millet):

Calories: Around 80-90 calories per roti.

Around 80-90 calories per roti. Strengths: High in calcium, dietary fibre, and antioxidants. Good for those who need extra calcium intake.

High in calcium, dietary fibre, and antioxidants. Good for those who need extra calcium intake. Suitable For: Those focusing on overall nutrition, bone health, and managing diabetes.

Also Read: 7 High-Fibre Fruits That May Help Achieve Your Weight Loss Goal

3. Jowar Roti (Sorghum):

Calories: Around 50-60 calories per roti.

Around 50-60 calories per roti. Strengths: Gluten-free, high in dietary fibre, and low on the glycemic index.

Gluten-free, high in dietary fibre, and low on the glycemic index. Suitable For: Individuals with gluten sensitivity and those aiming to manage blood sugar levels and calorie intake.

4. Multigrain Roti:

Calories: Around 80-100 calories per roti.

Around 80-100 calories per roti. Strengths: A mix of different grains provides a broader nutrient profile, especially fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

A mix of different grains provides a broader nutrient profile, especially fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Suitable For: Those looking for a versatile and balanced nutrient source.

Best Choice for Weight Loss

Here is the nutritionist's verdict: "Jowar roti appears to be the best choice due to its lower calorie count, high fibre content, and gluten-free nature. These attributes help with satiety, blood sugar regulation, and digestive health, all contributing factors to effective weight loss."

Also Read: Nutritionist Reveals She Started Losing Weight After Stopping Eating These "Healthy Foods"





Now that you are more informed about rotis, what about rice? Is it okay to eat rice while trying to lose weight? Click here to find out.