There are times when we want to bake a cake and surprise our family with a delicious treat. But, many of us cannot do that since we don't have an oven. If you also find yourself in the same situation, how about baking a cake in a cooker or a kadhai?! Now, we know that it may seem like a hassle to do so many utensils and make a cake in a cooker. But trust us, it's not as challenging as it appears. That being said, of course, there are differences when you make a cake in the cooker/kadhai. One should keep several things in mind since the cooking method and styles are different between an oven and a cooker. There are things that can either make or break your cake. So, if you are planning to make this sweet delight in a cooker/kadhai, here we have some tips that will come in handy.





(Also Read: 3-Ingredient Chocolate Banana Cake: A Quick And Yummy Chocolate Cake Recipe For Special Occasions)

Here Are 5 Tips To Bake A Cake In Cooker And Kadhai:

1. Pre-Heat The Utensil

Before making a cake, generally, people pre-heat the ovens. Similarly, you should pre-heat the cooker as well. This makes the environment inside the cooker warmer, allowing the cake to cook faster. For the same, you can put the pressure cooker or kadhai on a medium flame for about 10 minutes.

2. Use Vinegar

Since you are making a cake with a non-conventional utensil, the texture might come out a little dense. So, to get rid of that density, you can add a little vinegar to your batter. The vinegar helps the cake to be spongy and soft.

3. Always Grease The Tin

Before you place your tin inside the utensil, make sure to grease it properly. Greasing the container will help your cake to come out easily. Otherwise, the cake will stick to the bottom of the pan.





(Also Read: Watch: This 10-Minute Berry Mug Cake Is For All Those Sudden Sweet Cravings)

4. Do No Add The Whistle On The Cooker

Cover the cake tin with the lid after placing it in the cooker. You don't need to build pressure in the cooker, so remove the whistle. Certain foods do require a whistle, but not the cake. The goal here is to steam the cake and not create pressure.

5. Salt/Sand Trick

If you do not have a stand to put the tin on, you can use sand or salt. Simply sprinkle two-three cups of salt throughout the cooker. Enough salt should be added to keep the cake tin from reaching the bottom. Close the lid and bake your cake without difficulty.





Here we also have a recipe to make a cake in a cooker and frying pan. Check them out!





The next time you plan to bake in a utensil, keep these tips in mind and make the perfect cake. Happy Baking!