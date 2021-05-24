Chia seeds have certainly gained popularity in the last few years. We have heard nutritionists, dietitians and celebrities talking about chia seeds and how it is important to add them to our everyday diet for a healthy lifestyle. With these odd-looking seeds' rising popularity, we now find them in local markets, general stores, and even in grocery stores near us. These seeds are also recognised as a superfood. According to Harvard T.N Chan School of Public Health, chia seeds contain several elements that, when consumed as part of a well-balanced plant-rich diet, may help to prevent the occurrence of a variety of chronic diseases. The high concentration of alpha-linolenic (ALA) fatty acids in chia seeds have caught the attention of researchers.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: Drink Protein-Rich Chia Seeds Water To Lose Weight Effectively)





While many people recommend chia seeds, the one thing we struggle with is how to consume them? If you are still confused about this, then we have just the solution for you! As the summer heat continues to trouble us, we bring you these chia summer coolers that you can drink to cool down your body and gain nutrition.

Here Are 5 Summer Coolers Made From Chia Seeds:

1. Sweet Minty Chia Lemonade

This drink is delicious and makes you feel fresh in no time. For this, you would require to take a spoonful of chia seeds and let them soak in one cup of water until the chia seeds absorb the water. In a separate glass, take two spoons of lemon juice, one teaspoon of honey and crush three-four mint leaves in the gloves. Mix this until all the flavours combine, and then add your chia seeds water in the glass. At last, serve it with ice. Also, try this unique lemonade in the summers.

Lemons are always refreshing in summers.





2. Watermelon Chia Cooler





Watermelons are one of the best fruits to have in summers. This watery and light fruit gives a refreshing and cool taste and keeps you hydrated. To make a cooler out of watermelon is even better! You would require a bowl of freshly cut watermelon, a glass of water and a spoonful of chia seeds mixed in it. In a blender, add your watermelon pieces, fresh mint leaves, one spoon of lime juice, and salt and pepper according to taste. Blend this, and then simply add it to your glass of water mixed with chia seeds. Garnish this refreshing drink with mint leaves, and it is ready! Check out this refreshing watermelon drink as well.

Watermelon is one of the refreshing fruits to have in summer.





3. Chia Cucumber Cooler





While cucumber is largely eaten as a part of a salad, did you know you can make an easy drink out of it? For this drink, first, you need to mix one glass of water and chia seeds together. As the chia seeds dissolve in water, take a spoonful of lemon, sugar, three-four spoons of water and half a cucumber (peeled and deseeded). Blend all these ingredients and form a puree. Add the puree to your glass of water and chia seeds. In the end, give it a good stir so that the puree and water combine. Also, have a look at this other cucumber drink.

Cucumbers are known to have beneficial nutrients and is good for summers.





4. Tangy Orange Chia Cooler





Another easy summer cooler to make; for this, you would require one-fourth of orange squash, a spoonful of lemon and sugar, and most importantly, a mix of one cup water and chia seeds. All you need to do is combine the orange squash, lemon and sugar and simply add the mix of water and chia seeds to it. Garnish it with a slice of orange, and your cooler is ready to be served. Check out this orange cooler to boost your immunity.

Orange is rich in vitamin C and can help you to gain immunity.

5. Ginger Chia Cooler





For this, you would require three-four spoons of ginger juice, a spoon of lemon juice, sugar and crushed mint leaves. Mix all these ingredients with a cup of water with chia seeds infused in it. Serve it with ice and garnish with some extra mint leaves!





Try out these coolers and let us know which one you like the most in the comment section. Happy summers!