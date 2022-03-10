Food has been known to have healing properties since times immemorial. A common saying elucidates this, by saying, 'Food is medicine'. Indian kitchens especially are a storehouse of ingredients that can be used to treat common ailments and health issues. Certain foods in our diet can provide instant relief from fever, headache, constipation and even menstrual cramps. It is always a good practice to consult a qualified expert or a nutritionist before making any major changes to your diet. The right kind of diet, during menstruation specifically, can be immensely helpful in treating the Pre-Menstrual Syndrome (PMS) symptoms including cramps, moodiness and bloating. Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has recently shared a recipe for a special PMS Relief Salad on her handle, and it has a special ingredient you may not know about.

Take a look at the video here:

The special ingredient that celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija recommended for menstrual relief was Alfalfa sprouts. The sprouts are made from the Alfalfa plant, considered to be a part of a legume family. Makhija revealed that the seeds or dry leaves may be taken as a supplement or can be sprouted and eaten. "Low in calories, high in protein alfalfa has a high content of bioactive plant compounds," explained the nutritionist in the caption.





Alfalfa sprouts may help relieve menstrual cramps due to the presence of these very plant compounds, including saponins, coumarins, flavonoids, phytosterols, phytoestrogens, and alkaloids





"Because of these phytoestrogens which are chemically similar to the hormone estrogen - they help to ease PMS symptoms like water retention, chest soreness, moodiness and cramps," said PoojaMakhija.





Women often experience cramps, pain or bloating prior to menstruation. Photo: iStock

Here Is The Full Recipe For Pooja Makhija's Healthy Salad For Relief From Menstrual Cramps:

The process for making alfalfa sprouts is quite similar to the way the usual lentil sprouts are prepared. First, soak the seeds overnight and drain the water. Then, tie them up in a muslin cloth and keep them at room temperature to sprout for another day. "Use small qualities as they really swell into almost double after sprouting," suggested Makhija.





Once the sprouts are ready, begin the preparation for the salad. In a bowl, combine lettuce leaves, alfalfa sprouts, and chopped vegetables like red and yellow bell peppers, beans, cucumber and beetroot. Next, prepare the dressing with balsamic vinegar, apple cider, olive oil, parsley, basil, oregano, chilli flakes and honey. Mix the dressing with the vegetables and toss so that everything combines. Garnish with microgreens and enjoy fresh!





So, try this unique salad recipe by Pooja Makhija and tell us your thoughts about it in the comments.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.