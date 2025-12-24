Did you go from sleeping on Christmas holiday plans to overnight becoming the host of a party? With festive spirit in the air, many people are making last-minute plans to seize the holiday for merry-making with their friends and family. If you, too, have taken upon yourself to host a get-together with zero planning in advance, this guide will help you throw a party everyone will be talking about long after New Year's.

Tip #1: Set The Decor

Photo Credit: Pexels

Nothing says Christmas like twinkling fairy lights and a splash of red and green. If you're short on time, keep it simple - string lights across your living room, add a few scented candles, and place a bowl of shiny ornaments on the table. Don't forget the Christmas tree; even a small one instantly transforms the vibe. Hang baubles, candy canes, and maybe a few handwritten wishes for a personal touch.

Play classic Christmas carols or a festive playlist in the background. It sets the mood and makes the space feel warm and inviting.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

Tip #2: Dress Up In Christmas Sweaters

Photo Credit: Pexels

Dress up in cosy winter outfits in red, green, white and gold. You can also keep some Santa hats and headbands for your guests to put on. These will get you some great pictures. Dressing up for the theme instantly puts everyone in holiday and party mode.

Tip #3: Plan A Lip-Smacking Menu

Food is the heart of any party, and Christmas calls for indulgence. Here's a quick menu idea that works for an Indian palate with a Christmas twist:





Appetisers:





* Cheese and garlic breadsticks

* Spicy chicken wings or peri-peri paneer skewers

* Veggie-loaded bruschetta with spices

Photo Credit: Pexels

Main Course:





* Roast chicken or tandoori chicken with herbed potatoes

* Biryani (because no Indian party is complete without it)

* Pasta in creamy tomato sauce or a loaded lasagne





No time to cook? No worries! Simply tap on a food delivery app and order your favourite dishes online. Quick, fuss-free, and guaranteed to keep everyone happy.

Tip #4: Plan Christmas-Themed Activities

Games make gatherings memorable, but if you're short on time, keep it simple. Watch a Christmas classic like Home Alone, The Holiday, or Elf. Make fun Christmas reels with your guests and dance to the jingles. Don't forget to play Secret Santa. These little activities keep the energy high and the laughter flowing.

Tip #5: Raise A Toast

What's a party without clinking glasses? Stock up on wine, sparkling juice, or even a DIY mulled wine for that festive touch.





How to make mulled wine:





Warm red wine in a pan with slices of orange, a few cinnamon sticks, cloves, and a spoonful of honey. Let it simmer (don't boil!) for 10-15 minutes. Serve warm in mugs - it's cosy, aromatic, and perfect for winter nights.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Tip #6: All We Need Is A Cake

No Christmas party is complete without a cake. Whether it's a classic plum cake, a rich chocolate gateau, or a creamy cheesecake, make sure it's on the table. Bake it at home if you want, or order online from your favourite bakery using a food delivery app. After all, cake is the grand finale of every celebration.





Hosting a last-minute Christmas party doesn't have to be stressful. With a little creativity, quick hacks, and the magic of food delivery, you can turn your home into a festive wonderland in no time. So, put on that jumper, light those candles, and let the celebrations begin. Merry Christmas!





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.