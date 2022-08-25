If there is one snack that we Indians simply cannot do without - it is pakora. Whether you're craving something greasy or looking for a delicious snack to pair with your evening cup of tea or coffee - a plate full of crispy and hot pakoras always comes to our rescue! Don't you agree? These deep-fried fritters are prepared using a wide variety of ingredients and don't take a lot of time to cook. While they are easy to make, ensuring that they remain crispy can be quite challenging. And who wants to end up with soggy pakoras? So, if you want to relish their goodness for a longer period of time, here we have some tips that you can follow:





Also read: From Aloo Bread Pakoda To Cheese Bread Pakoda: 5 Street-Style Bread Pakodas That Scream Indulgence

Here Are 5 Tips To Keep Pakoras Crispy For Long:

1.Add Rice Flour

Pakoras are usually made using a gram flour batter. However, try adding some rice flour to your batter the next time you plan to make them. Rice flour helps make the pakoras crispy as it does not soak up as much oil as gram flour.

2.Use Cold Water





The next thing to keep in mind while preparing the batter is to use cold water. Since the batter is cold, it will not absorb too much oil. PS: make sure not to add too much water as this could ruin the shape of your pakoras.

3.Don't Over-Stir The Batter

If you are using maida to make the batter, do not over stir it. By doing so, the batter becomes stretchy and leads to the formation of gluten. This would make the pakoras absorb a lot of oil and you'll end up with soggy pakoras.





4.Use A Heavy Bottom Kadhai





Using the correct type of utensil also plays a great role in ensuring the crispiness of your pakoras. Fry them in a heavy bottom pan or kadhai as this helps maintain a proper temperature. You can also cook them in an air-fryer.

5.Keep Them On A Wire Rack





After frying the pakoras, we usually transfer them to a paper towel. However, this makes them soggier as steam collects underneath them. The best way to keep them fresh for a longer time is to transfer them on a wire rack.

















So, the next time you make pakoras at home, keep these tips in mind!