Watch: How To Make Crispy Sweet Corn Pakoda For Your Evening Tea

A plate of hot pakodas with an equally hot cup of tea is all we need to liven up our evening tea time. Indian cuisine offers us a variety of pakodas that we can easily make at home. Aloo pakoda, paneer pakoda, mirch pakoda, gobhi pakoda - the list goes on and on. Baby corn pakoda is another option that we like to include in our snacks menu. Just like all other foods, whole baby corns can be dipped in a spiced batter and deep fried till crispy and golden.





Did you know that other than baby corn, sweet corn kernels can also be used to make crunchy pakodas? It came as a surprise to us too. But how is it possible to fry those tiny corn kernels? Now, you don't have to fry them separately; instead, grind them together to make a paste and then make pakodas from it after flavouring it with spices.



This corn snack recipe video from YouTube channel 'Food Fatafat' shows us a very simple way to make sweet pakoda. What you get are round, crispy pakodas that will go perfectly with your 'shaam ki chai'.





Crispy Sweet Corn Pakoda Recipe:

To make this corn pakoda, boil corn kernels and grind them. Add salt, red chilli powder, green chillies, ginger, garlic and coriander leaves. Mix some rice flour and make roundels from the mixture. Now just fry these roundels to make round corn pakodas.

This pakoda will taste so good that you'll forget about all other popular pakodas you'd been having till now.





Watch the recipe video of corn pakoda here:

Do try this recipe and enjoy a delicious snacking time.









