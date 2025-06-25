The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat - cooler winds, the scent of wet earth, hot chai and those golden, crunchy pakoras. But it also brings a big headache to your fridge: leafy vegetables that wilt, slimy or blacken overnight. From spinach and coriander to methi and lettuce, these delicate greens cannot handle the damp, humid air. If you have brought home a fresh bunch only to find it limp and unrecognisable the next day, you are not alone.





The moisture-heavy monsoon air plays a key role in accelerating spoilage. Refrigerators often trap this excess humidity, especially in vegetable bags, leading to sogginess and rot. But that is not the whole picture. Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr Anju Sood says, "The monsoon creates ideal conditions for microbes and bacteria to thrive, which can easily contaminate leafy vegetables. Since these greens often grow in potentially contaminated soil, harmful microorganisms can seep into the leaves, especially in varieties with more surface area."





Can You Eat Leafy Greens During The Monsoon Season?

You do not have to ban leafy greens from your kitchen altogether - you just have to handle them more carefully. Nutritionist Dr Rupali Datta shares, "Much depends on how you source, clean, store, and cook your greens."





She strongly advises against eating greens served outside, where hygiene is uncertain. "At home, make sure to wash them thoroughly and always cook them well. The heat from cooking destroys most bacteria and germs, making the vegetables safe to consume," she adds.





Photo Credit: iStock

Monsoon Vegetable Shopping Tips: How To Buy Fresh Greens

Storing leafy vegetables correctly begins with smart buying. Here is what to keep in mind the next time you go shopping for palak, methi or lettuce:

1. Avoid Buying In Bulk:

Greens spoil quickly, especially in humid weather. Buy small quantities even if it means more frequent trips to the market.

2. Inspect Before You Pick:

Skip any bunches that look soggy, discoloured, or have drooping stems.

3. Check The Texture:

Rub a leaf gently between your fingers. If it feels crisp and holds shape, it is fresh. If it tears too easily or sticks to your fingers, it is best avoided.

Should You Wash Leafy Vegetables Before Storing Them In The Fridge?

The short answer is no. Washing greens before storing only adds more moisture, which accelerates spoilage. Instead, shake off visible dirt, remove any wilted or yellowing leaves, and store as dry as possible.

How To Store Leafy Vegetables During Monsoon: A Step-By-Step Guide

Here is a simple, three-step technique that works well for Indian kitchens - no fancy equipment needed.

Step 1: Wrap The Greens:

Sort through the bunch, discard damaged leaves, and wrap the rest in a clean cotton cloth or kitchen tissue. This helps absorb excess moisture.

Step 2: Use A Container Or Zip-Lock Bag:

Place the wrapped greens inside a storage container or zip-lock bag. Do not seal it completely. Leaving room for airflow helps keep them fresh. You can also poke a few holes in the bag for ventilation.

Step 3: Store In The Right Fridge Drawer:

Place the bag in the vegetable crisper section of your refrigerator. This drawer usually has the right humidity balance to preserve leafy greens.





Photo Credit: iStock

Bonus Kitchen Tips To Keep Greens Fresher For Longer

Do not mix greens. Store methi, spinach, coriander, etc., separately.

Use within 3-4 days. Even with perfect storage, greens are best eaten fresh.

Avoid keeping them in plastic bags. Unless ventilated, they trap humidity.

Leafy vegetables like spinach, methi, and coriander are nutrient-rich and versatile, but they demand extra attention when the skies open up. From how you shop to how you store, every step matters.





So, the next time you bring home a fresh bunch of greens, give them a little extra care. Your meals - and your wallet - will thank you.