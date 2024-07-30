If you're watching your weight or trying to eat healthy, a crisp, green salad seems like the perfect choice. Salads are often praised for their health benefits, offering a mix of taste and nutrition. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, they're a staple in many diets. But what if your beloved leafy greens aren't as beneficial as you think? That's right! Eating leafy greens raw, even in your favourite salad, might do more harm than good. Curious to know why? Keep reading!





Why You Shouldn't Eat Green Leafy Vegetables Raw

Ayurvedic doctor Varalakshmi Yanamandra shared on Instagram (@drvaraayurveda) that leaves are the most exposed part of any plant, making them the first target for pests. To protect themselves, plants release chemicals called phytotoxins. These toxins are found in higher amounts in leaves than in other parts of the plant.

Which Green Leafy Vegetables Contain Phytotoxins and How Do They Impact Us?

The expert warns that eating raw leafy greens can affect your health over time. Here are some common vegetables and their effects:

1. Spinach

Spinach is high in iron, but also in oxalates. This compound binds to calcium, impacting its absorption and potentially leading to kidney stones. Cooking spinach reduces its oxalate levels.

2. Kale

Kale contains goitrogens, which can interfere with thyroid function. Steaming kale lightly deactivates these compounds, according to the expert.

3. Rhubarb

Rhubarb is high in oxalic acid, which can cause kidney stones. The expert suggests removing the leaves and cooking the stalks before eating.

4. Swiss Chard

Swiss chard is high in oxalates, which affect calcium and mineral absorption. Boiling Swiss chard reduces the impact of these compounds.

5. Sorrel

Sorrel is rich in oxalates, which can affect mineral absorption and cause kidney issues. Limiting the raw intake of sorrel is recommended.

6. Methi (Fenugreek)

Methi is packed with saponins, which can upset your stomach if consumed raw in large quantities. The expert recommends soaking or cooking methi before eating.

7. Moringa

Moringa contains phytates, which inhibit mineral absorption. Cooking or fermenting moringa reduces its harmful effects.

Watch the full video below:

So, according to the Ayurvedic doctor, you should avoid eating large amounts of raw green leafy vegetables as they might negatively impact your health.





